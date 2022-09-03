Serena Williams jokes that she is ‘going to do KARAOKE’ after her US Open defeat

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Serena Williams joked that she plans to spend her first day after tennis in the karaoke booth, before insisting that she’s looking forward to exploring Serena 2.0.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion met her last match in World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic as she fell to defeat the Australian again in a three-set thriller 7-5 6-7 6-1 during the third round of the US Open Friday night.

While the tennis legend won’t be performing at Arthur Ashe this weekend, she’s revealed she’ll be performing in a very different way.

Serena Williams joked she’d spend the day after her US Open loss ‘karaoke-ing’

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was defeated in the third round at Flushing Meadows

Williams was defeated by the world’s number 46, Tomljanovic, in a three-set thriller on Friday night

When asked what she planned to do on the first day of the rest of her life, Williams joked, “I think I’ll definitely, probably go karaoke tomorrow.”

Williams and sister Venus would be huge karaoke fans, and after their previous US Open wins, the Grand Slam champions would celebrate in a private karaoke room on 50th Street in Manhattan, according to Architectural summary.

Serena reportedly even has a karaoke room in her Florida home, hidden behind a secret doorway disguised as a bookshelf, where she can play the tunes to her heart’s content.

After the match, Williams was asked what she planned to do on the first day of the rest of her life

Williams revealed in an interview with Vogue last month that she plans to “evolve away” from tennis and her appearance in Flushing Meadows is expected to be her last tournament.

Sing-alongs won’t dominate Williams’ post-tennis life, though, as she revealed her focus will shift to the family on its own.

The 40-year-old said, “I’m ready to become a mother and discover another version of Serena.”

“And technically I’m still super young, so I want to have a bit of a life while I’m still walking,” she added with a chuckle.

In her court interview, Williams seemed to leave the door ajar, but this is definitely the end. When asked if that was the case, she replied, “I think so, you never know,” before promptly leaving the court.

Williams had passed Danka Kovinic on the opening round of the Grand Slam for the stunning World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

However, her New York fairytale came to an end at the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium after three hours and four minutes of a superb game against Tomljanovic.

“Oh my god, thank you so much, you guys were amazing today,” she said in an interview on the court full of emotion. “I tried, but Ajla played just a little better.”

In an emotional interview, the 40-year-old thanked the ‘amazing’ crowd for their support

With tears in her eyes she added, “Thank you Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom. I want to thank everyone who is here, who has stood by my side for so many years, decades. But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything, so I’m very grateful to them.’

Choked by emotion, Williams continued to view her older sister Venus as an inspiration for her instrumental role in the 23-time grand slam champion’s career.

“These are happy tears, I think,” she said. “And I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.

“It was a fun ride, it was the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever had in my life. And I’m so thankful for every single person who’s ever said “go Serena” in life. I am so grateful for bringing me here.”