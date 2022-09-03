Serena Williams is the BEST after US Open third-round defeat ended career

It feels appropriate to say thank you first.

Not just for last night, though no one at Arthur Ashe Stadium will ever forget.

Not even for one last game in which the sweat, resilience and determination of your life seemed encapsulated. There should be a greater gratitude. Not just for the career, but for the masses it contained. The genius. The inspiration.

The good and, yes, the flaws. Some very human shortcomings, all of which are forgiven when a truly wonderful person leaves the stage. We only remember the best. And Serena Williams was the very best.

The greatest of all time? Doubtless. Margaret Court has more Grand Slams but not in the open era and was very tough for her home tournament in Australia at a time when travel was not as easy as it is now.

As for the best of the men, none have had the influence and massive game-changing ability of Williams.

She made a generation of rivals obsolete, she changed the way future generations would approach the sport; and it was all set out last night in front of a whooping, awe-inspiring crowd in Flushing Meadows.

This was the longest game of Williams’ US Open career and even after a defeat, it can be argued that she saved some of the very best for last.

Not because this was her best tennis. How is it possible to lose to Ajla Tomljanovic, who will enter the fourth round of this tournament for the first time at the age of 29? But in the way she behaved, the way she fought, Williams didn’t show up for a goodbye, one last wave to the crowd, one last look around the place.

She went out like a true champion, on her shield, bitterly refusing to concede defeat in three sets that lasted more than three hours.

In the second round tie-break, she was set-down and served 4-4. Lose that point and Tomljanovic would have two serves to end the game and Williams’ career.

It could have been her last shift as a professional tennis player, after 27 years. Williams sent an ace down, 117 mph, right on the T.

She then broke the younger woman twice to take the match to a third. And that was the omen. That was the sign of things to come, even as Tomljanovic silenced a raucous, homer crowd in confused silence, raced to a 5-1 lead and served for the game.

When asked how she kept it together at the time, the Australian replied that she never expected to win. Not at the start, not even at 5-1 in the third. “She’s Serena,” Tomljanovic said. “She’s the best of all time. She’s not downstairs. Even at 5-1 I didn’t think the pressure was on me.’

False modesty? Well, put it this way. Here’s how the last game of Williams’ career went, judging whether Williams was a spent force.

Tomljanovic of course scores first. 15-0; 15-15; 15-30; 30-30; 40-30; deuce; advantage Tomljanovic; deuce; advantage Tomljanovic; deuce; advantage Tomljanovic; deuce; benefit Williams; deuce; advantage Tomljanovic; deuce; benefit Williams; deuce; benefit Williams; deuce; advantage Tomljanovic. And breathe.

So there are game points, set points and match points, but Williams somehow got through five retirement points – although she hates that word, so let’s call them evolution points – before he succumbed.

It was a tame forehand into the net, but that’s hardly relevant. Has there been a champion so determined to rage against the extinction of the light?

Here’s a woman turning 41 this month, who had barely played in the year before this tournament, who has her heart set on motherhood and a life away from competition, and this is how she says goodbye?

Her fans would still have loved her if she had flopped in the first round. By her own admission, she has no one to impress, nothing more to prove, and yet she left nothing in Arthur Ashe’s court but her sweat and, later, her tears.

At the end, the emotion of the moment overwhelmed. Williams thanked her parents, her sister Venus and the rest of her family and supporters through flooding. Later, when she talked about her evolution again, the calm had returned. “These are happy tears,” she insisted. ‘I think so.’

She likes to tease the more gullible members of her audience – ‘I’ve always loved Australia,’ she said, even setting the accent – ​​but this seems final.

If Williams has any regrets, it’s that she could have done more, went deeper and had a better ending.

“What makes it harder is that I just got better with each lap,” she said. “So if I’d started earlier, played more…” She dropped it.

Williams’ last Major win was at the Australian Open in 2017 when she chased Margaret Court’s record

Who knows what she would have been capable of if circumstances hadn’t intervened. She had a difficult pregnancy, injuries, Covid took life and time out of the game.

Everyone knows she coveted Margaret Court’s 24 slams. Then there would be no debate. However, the case for Williams is overwhelming; the case before the Court needs a servile bow to one statistic. Williams was retired at 23. But no one at Ashe doubted they were watching the Greatest Of All Time last night.

And now a word about Tomljanovic: fantastic. For much of this first week, it was possible to imagine that no one would conquer Serena Williams’ doubles and a home crowd.

The atmosphere around her matches was fierce, verging on unsportsmanlike, with cheers and applause greeting her opponents’ double faults. Then there’s the video montage that greets Williams’ appearance, treating the other player as a challenger, made to sit and listen to her performance before the champion takes the stage.

Tomljanovic noticeably held out her headphones to shut out the noise and tributes, and touched the plaque with Billie Jean King’s quote—busy is a privilege—as she entered.

At one point, with encouragement to Williams and catcalls greeting the top of her serve, she looked like she was about to beat the crowd, and was booed. That would have been a mistake. She wisely took a step back. It wasn’t the only time during the night that she had mastered her tactics.

“I just thought she would beat me,” Tomljanovic said. “I knew if I didn’t focus for two seconds…”

Williams, meanwhile, struggled to sum up three decades of pure genius in one helpful sound bite.

“I didn’t break any rackets, I had a good attitude, even if I didn’t want to,” she smiled when asked about her positives from the tournament. She had to be more specific about career highlights.

‘The French Open 2015’, she concluded. ‘That’s the one I’m taking. I almost died and somehow I won.’ Williams had been so sick in the 48 hours before the final that she hadn’t thought she’d be able to play. She defeated Lucie Safarova, over three sets.

More generally, Williams referred to her struggle, her passion, her frenzied intensity.

Anyone who has experienced this run will attest to that. Nobody buries a smash like Williams, nobody buries a ball. Never has a person been called so ironically. At her best, far from serenity, Williams played with a fury like no player before.

She attacked to the last in New York, even when the ending stared her in the face.

At the end, the organizers gave in to an old cliché, Simply The Best filled the arena as Williams took in the admiration. Sport needs more original material. But better than the rest? Nobody argued about that.