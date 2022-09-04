Serena Williams is NOT the GOAT, despite the worshipful cult of adoration

If Serena Williams did indeed drown her sorrows with the sound of her own voice by going to a karaoke booth after perhaps losing her or a mock play at the US Open, then that’s probably just as well.

If she had instead turned to social media in search of buckets more of the frantic deification that poured on that spinning head at Arthur Ashe stadium, those tears would have turned from “happy” to horrible.

Not everyone, it turns out, subscribes to the venerable cult of worship upon which Queen Serena of Flushing Meadows was transported into evolution.

‘Cleaned up’ best sums up the feelings of countless Twitter users. Many more posted what could most politely be classified as disgust at the rambunctious outbursts that pocked her 23 years as the dominatrix of women’s tennis.

Of course, there are also countless tributes to feed a starving ego. But the admiration is far from universal.

That will probably come as a surprise to those who watched – and most importantly listened – to the broadcast of Serena’s third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic. The rapture in the stands was surpassed by the knee bend in the comment boxes.

Even John McEnroe—yes, Mac the Knife himself—was at the forefront of the sycofancy that was so viscous it made you want to shower. How to explain the absence of even a single word of mild qualification? Well, it rarely benefits anyone to slander religion and that’s what Serena has become in the eyes of her believers.

Not that a well-known American sports journalist was deterred. Under a headline the media laments for ‘ignoring Williams’ behavior, a column by Phil Mushnick of the New York Post describes her as “a ruthlessly rotten winner and worse loser.”

He went on to catalog her long list of sins, beginning with this charming quote from her berating a linewoman at the 2009 US Open who had earned her displeasure: “I swear to God I’m this f***** *will take ball and shove it down your throat.’

My American colleague is becoming a mite who overheats himself in his contempt, but he has a point. No one crammed into the Big Apple during the three-night Serena-Fest thought for a moment about her past indiscretions as they flowed with unconditional love.

Nor her opponents who had to sit at the court to watch a gigantic display of her triumphs and good works before Her Highness made her entrance, and then endured all their mistakes being cheered to the rafters.

The real problem is that huge and deserved admiration for Serena’s journey from a childhood ghetto to tennis court greatness has turned into blind adoration for her being. We all have our flaws, even a goddess with a racket.

Serena-Mania – not Williams-Mania, to be clear: Sister Venus has never shown irritable, arrogant, or cruel tendencies – has gone beyond reason.

Only to be expected, we suppose, as the great, the good, the famous and, in some cases, the infamous, sing her praises. Not surprising considering the cheerleader supreme as she took her laps of honor was another sporting idol beyond all sense.

Tiger Woods’ deplorable excesses have been swept away by a wave of media respect for his recovery from mental and physical wounds and a return to the golf course. In either case, this is usually what the audience wants to hear. But it would simplify things for all of us if the judgment were compartmentalized.

Serena Williams has been a great tennis player. Still, almost. Her departure for a second life at age 41 will be a loss to the sport.

But her lack of humility in victory and generosity in defeat are incompatible with the carefully crafted image of holiness in her daily life that has enticed so many corporate sponsors to overflow the treasury of she who is already the richest multi-millionaire award winner wherever she is. the best at it.

Not even narcissism. Not that she is world champion in that department, where her bosom buddy Meghan Markle wears the crown.

Yes, Serena has changed the nature of women’s tennis with her explosion of unprecedented power. Yes, she has inspired underprivileged girls to believe that they can follow her path from poverty to success. Especially her fellow African Americans, with Coco Gauff prominent among them as she takes the place of her idol as the favorite to win this US Open going into its second week.

But a role model? As with Tiger, not so much.

It will not have escaped her notice that the lady who caused her third round of swan song is an Australian one. Not when history has to decide who really is the GOAT. The phrase Greatest Of All Time has been lightly overused in reference to Serena, and even more so this weekend.

There has been an indecent rush to remove Margaret Court from the reckoning. To say it doesn’t really count that this Aussie won one more Grand Slam titles than Serena’s 24, because some came before the Open era.

What happened to the all-sports mantra that you can only beat who is in front of you, when they are put in front of you? And don’t you dare whisper that Court has beaten the best of both eras in her time and has the highest win rates of all time in the women’s game – well into the ’90s.

Not that this lady is setting a pristine example in life. During her evolution from Roman Catholic to Pentecostal Church, she developed homophobic beliefs. Beliefs she spoke so fervently that steps have been taken to try and remove her name from Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

No role model there. But she is and will probably always be the GOAT. Just like Jack Nicklaus, not Tiger Woods, is the greatest golfer of all time.

Sorry, Serena, you came up short and since it’s very unlikely you’ll make it right if you keep fighting – and please no mass as Roberto Duran famously said – you have to settle for this title that reads Welsh in short form: SGWTPOAT. You probably figured it out: the second best female tennis player of all time.