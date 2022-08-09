Serena Williams is hailed by fans as the ‘GOAT’ after retirement

The sports world is coming to terms with no longer seeing Serena Williams on a tennis court, as tributes have flooded after she announced her retirement from the game on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has ended her career and announced her decision next month. Fashionalthough a firm date on when she will go has not been confirmed.

The news comes after the American superstar recorded her first win in 430 days, but she said in the article: “It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come.’

Adoring and emotional tennis fans have taken to social media to honor the 40-year-old and describe her as the “Greatest Of All Time.”

One wrote: ‘Wow, I got emotional reading this. You’re retiring as the GOAT,” while another added, “GOAT” and one responded with several goat emojis.

The official Olympics Twitter account paid tribute to the outgoing star, writing: “Champion. Inspiration. Legend. The sport will miss you, Serena.’

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis on Tuesday with the final game imminent

Wimbledon’s official Twitter account honored Williams after hearing retirement news

Tennis fans hailed 23-time Grand Slam champion as ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The Olympic Games’ official Twitter account paid tribute to the outgoing star

Williams doesn’t use the word “retirement.” “I never liked the word,” Williams wrote in the latest issue of Vogue.

‘It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

“Perhaps evolution is the best word to describe what I’m up to,” she continued. “I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

Williams’ retirement is not immediate. As she revealed in her piece, Williams is still hopeful that she can play at the US Open in New York later this month. She is also determined to play at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week.

“Unfortunately I was not ready to win Wimbledon this year,” she wrote. “And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the start-up tournaments are going to be fun.’

Williams isn’t looking for the kind of “farewell” tour that many male athletes enjoyed before retiring.

Williams announced her upcoming retirement, in part because she wants to spend more time with daughter Olympia (right), in next month’s Vogue

Instead, the younger half of the famed Williams Sisters thanked fans in her piece and admitted she’s going to miss the game — and the person she once was.

“But I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the field,” she continued. ‘I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the worst in the world. But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words. You have taken me to so many victories and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.’

Other fans expressed their gratitude for what she has done, with one of the words: “I was trying to find the words to describe how I feel when hearing the news of your retirement. I’ll just thank you. Thank you for being an inspiration to those who came after you. Thank you for your strength and courage, and staying true to who you are.”

Adoring and emotional fans took the time to pay tribute to the American superstar and many thanked her for what she did

SERENA’S INCREDIBLE SINGLES HONORS LIST US open: 6 titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014) Wimbledon: 7 (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016) Australian Open: 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) French Open: 3 (2002, 2013, 2015) Olympics: Gold, 2012 319 weeks as World No. 1 Prize money: $94,524,403 (1st in all-time ranking)

One wrote: ‘Thank you @serenawilliams for everything’, while another added: ‘We love you @serenawilliams – thank you for everything you’ve given us. Excited for your next chapter.’

Meanwhile, one fan couldn’t contain the emotion when he admitted to “sobbing” at the news. ‘Definitely a nice picture. However, I’m not sure if everyone is ready for the reading material. I don’t cry – I sob. It is different.’

Not only does Williams want to spend more time with her husband, Alexis, and their five-year-old Olympia, but the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed the couple is trying to have another child in the near future.

“For the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and recently we received information from my doctor who reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready, we can expand our family,” Willems wrote. . ‘As an athlete I absolutely do not want to be pregnant again. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.’

Williams’ swan song could be at the US Open in Flushing Meadows later this month.

In a post to her Instagram page Tuesday, she said: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much.

My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals and finally discovering another, just exciting Serena.

“I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.”