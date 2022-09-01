Serena Williams is cheered to victory by celebrity fans at the US Open

<!–

Serena Williams was cheered to victory by a veritable army of famous fans as she retired Wednesday night amid a clear victory at the US Open.

The decorated sportswoman defeated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 in front of a packed USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at New York’s Flushing Meadows in the second round of the annual championship – her last as a player.

From the stands, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, along with actors Zendaya and Jared Leto, former alpine skier Lindsay Vonn and golfing legend Tiger Woods, watched as she proved that there was still plenty to do in what was already an eventful tournament.

Elsewhere in Arthur Ashe’s stands sat Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a tennis aficionado who was also in the crowd Monday for Serena’s first round match. Film director Spike Lee also made his second appearance at one of Williams’ matches this tournament.

Actress Zendaya was first spotted in the stands of Arthur Ashe this tournament, along with her mother Claire Stoermer and assistant Darnell Appling.