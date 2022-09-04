Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over their daughter Olympia on her 5th birthday

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia turned five on Friday, September 2.

To celebrate the special occasion, the Reddit co-founder wrote a sweet and emotional post on Instagram reflecting how much she changed his life for the better.

“How are you?” [five-years-old] @olympiaohanian ??’ Ohanian, 39, began in the caption alongside a few recent photos of himself and his little girl.

“I love you more every day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful that your mother brought you into this world. I’m going to keep you Uppy forever!’

The internet entrepreneur and investor, who also shared a video of Olympia giving him a cute kiss on the cheek, further referenced his 776 Fund, the software-enabled venture capital firm he founded in 2020.

“I started @776fund thanks to you and it’s sharing your birthday…thanks @katelin_cruse @elisabethgarvin – these last two years have been otherworldly.”

He ended the post: ‘And thank you @christinatosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable ‘cookie’ session.’

The cover photo shows Olympia resting her cheek on her father’s face with her arms wrapped around his neck.

In response, the proud daddy pulled up for the camera, carrying her in his arms.

The second photo shows Olympia doing a fist pump next to her father as she watches a recent US Open game, where his mother competed.

Ohanian also paid tribute to Olympia as he cheered on his wife as she attempted to extend her streak at the 2022 US Open this week.

On Friday, as Williams sweated on the pitch in her third round match against Ajla Tomlijanovic, her husband stood in the stands in a black t-shirt with his daughter’s picture on the front.

The photo shows the little girl supporting her mother by screaming and pointing at the court during her game on Monday.

US Open representatives shared the comment, “Girl Dad,” along with a blue heart emoji, which got a quick response from Ohanian, who quickly agreed by writing, “Yes.”

The Olympia t-shirt has since caught the attention of many fans who asked if they could buy one, but Ohanian made it clear it would be unique by tweeting back, “1 of 1.”

Ultimately, Williams was defeated on Friday by Tomlijanovic, the 46th-ranked player, seemingly marking the end of her stellar career.

In August, the Californian announced that she would “get away” from the game of tennis after the US Open. However, as the ultimate competitor, Williams offered a glimmer of hope that her career might not be over shortly after her defeat, as reported by SI.com.

When asked in her post-match interview if she would consider returning, Williams smiled and replied, “I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know.’

The all-time great, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles during her 27-year career as a pro, will turn 41 on September 26.

End of an era: Williams said goodbye to fans after losing her third-round match at the US Open on Friday, which appears to be the final of her career after announcing in August that she would “evolve away from tennis.” ‘; she is pictured at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York

Sweet: Venus Williams shared a tribute to her younger sister after her last match loss