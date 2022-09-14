Serena Williams hints she could make a sensational return to tennis and follow in Tom Brady’s trend

Serena Williams hinted she could follow in the footsteps of NFL superstar Tom Brady as she teased a potential return from retirement.

The US Open is expected to be the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s last tournament after announcing last month that she would “evolve” away from tennis.

The 40-year-old looked set to drop the curtain on an illustrious career in Flushing Meadows when she met her final match against the world’s number 46, Ajla Tomljanovic, and lost to the Australian in a three-set thriller 7-5 6- 7 6-1 in the third round of the US Open.

However, the American star suggested she could copy Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, who briefly retired earlier this year during the NFL outdoor season before making a decision reversal.

During Good Morning America, Williams discussed a possible return to tennis, saying, “I mean, you never know.

“I just said I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend.”

Williams also dropped the hint about the Jimmy Fallon show. When asked about copying Brady, she said, “Tom Brady started a great trend. That’s what I want to say.’

She also revealed that she doesn’t plan to retire as a relaxing period, but rather as an “evolution of Serena.”

“I think retirement is something that’s super deserved and that people work really hard for,” she added.

“I just feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give and there’s a lot more I want to do, so I’m not going to relax. There is so much more for me. I feel it’s more of an evolution of Serena.

“There are so many things I’ve wanted to do for so many years and I’ve had such a passion for tennis for so long that I’ve never done it before. But now it’s time for me to enjoy those things.’

Williams also seemed to leave the door ajar in her on-court interview following a defeat to Tomljanovic. When asked if that was the end, she replied, “I think so, you never know,” before promptly leaving the court.

In her interview with Good Morning America Wednesday, Williams also revealed that her older sister Venus was one of those who tried to persuade her to delay retirement.

“She’s not ready yet,” Serena said when asked about her older sister. ‘This is just me. … She’s trying to get hold of me, and I’m like ‘No’.

Brady, 45, was one of the biggest storylines of the NFL season as he retired and the non-retired just six weeks later to return for another season with the Bucs.

He was back at center for a 23rd season in the NFL, leading the Buccaneers to a 19-3 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, his future in the NFL continues to dominate the headlines despite the new season kicking off.

Brady is expected to retire at the end of the 2022 season after a career like no other

Speaking to Jim Gray on his weekly podcast Let’s Go!, Brady said the Bucs’ opener got him thinking about his football future.

“You look at your arm and you have bruises, you have cuts and you say, ‘Okay, how long do I want to make this commitment?’ Brady told Gray.

“And I’ve clearly made the commitment for this year and everything will be as always – keep evaluating all these different aspects of playing.”

“I think I’ll just take it day by day and evaluate it as it comes,” he continued.

“When you’re 45, your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today and said, ‘Holy s***, there were some hits’.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was battered at times during Buccaneers’ 19-3 . win

‘These days [rumors] will be right… It’s really fun for me. i still enjoy [it]. I feel it out there, I feel the joy, I feel the happiness, I feel the camaraderie.’

Brady’s wide, supermodel Gisele Bundchen is said to be unhappy with his decision to return to the NFL for another season.

The Brazilian Beauty Reportedly left the couple’s Florida home for a Costa Rican vacation — and has since returned — because she was upset about his decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement.

Bundchen spoke to Elle magazine for their October issue, expressing a desire to revive her career and the frustration at Brady continuing his career.

Gisele Bundchen has finally broken her silence on her husband Tom Brady’s U-turn decision to return to the NFL after initially retiring, saying she wishes he was more ‘present’

The model revealed she would like her husband and NFL superstar to be ‘more present’

‘I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s my turn.’

“I wish he was more present,” she said of her husband. “I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before.

‘But in the end I feel like everyone should make a decision that works for [them]. He must also follow his joy.’

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was released from training camp for 11 days in August for being preoccupied with private matters.

“It’s all personal, you know,” the MVP replied when asked about his absence, Aug. 27. “Everyone has different situations that they have to deal with.

“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you need to sort life out as best you can. It’s a continuous process.’