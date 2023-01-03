Serena Williams’ ex-coach talks down Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open chances over emotional baggage

According to former Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou, nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will have a much more difficult time in the 2023 edition.

The 52-year-old coach, who led Williams to her sixth and seventh Australian Open titles and currently coaches rising star Holger Rune, said Djokovic’s “emotional baggage” from the deportation drama would be difficult to deal with.

The 35-year-old superstar Serb was ejected in January last year and forced to miss the tournament following intervention by the Australian government, which said the fact that he was unvaccinated and a prominent ‘anti-vaxxer’ meant he could be at risk. form to the community.

Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd after winning his first game of the Adelaide International on Tuesday

It was a long-running saga spanning nearly two weeks, during which Djokovic spent time in an immigrant detention center in Melbourne that refugees at the time labeled as “a torture prison.”

Mouratoglou said his experience would undoubtedly scratch some of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s mental scars as he appears to justify his preference for the $2.50 (TAB.com.au) title.

Serena Williams’ former coach (left), Patrick Mouratoglou (right), who guided the US superstar to two Australian Open titles, says if Djokovic wins Down Under this year he will have to overcome some tough mental demons

“It will be difficult for Novak in Australia, that’s for sure,” he said Eurosport.

He’s going to be carrying a lot of emotional baggage. He’s been through so much, emotionally. No one is immune…it’s going to be tough.”

For his part, Djokovic, who is currently in South Australia for the Adelaide International, would like to reflect on all the good times he has had in Australia since first winning the Open in 2008.

Novak Djokovic being taken from an immigration detention center in Melbourne in January 2022 after his visa was revoked

Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia and was deported after a nearly two-week story for endangering the health and safety of the public, the government said

“What happened to me 12 months ago was not easy for me or my family or team… you can’t forget those events. It’s something I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again,” he told reporters when he arrived in Australia last week.

“It was disappointing to leave the country like this, but I was really hoping to get permission to play in Australia again.

‘It’s a country that I’ve had a lot of support from. I’ve always played my best tennis here.

Melbourne is close to my heart. What happened was not easy for me to digest, but I had to move on and those circumstances will not replace what I experienced in Melbourne and Australia.

“So I come in with positive emotions,” Djokovic said ahead of a practice session in Adelaide.

While acknowledging that it would be easier said than done to blow past last year’s traumatic experience and miss subsequent tournaments due to his vaccination status, Mouratoglou said there were certainly some elements of preparation in Djokovic’s favour.

“It’s pre-season, it’s low season and there’s no competitive stress. So he (Djokovic) will be emotionally rested, which is good,” he said.

“And then he won’t start immediately with the Australian Open, so he has some time to get used to the atmosphere there.”

Novak Djokovic celebrates after comfortably reckoning with Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International on Tuesday

Djokovic looked calm, relaxed and focused in Adelaide as he passed Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 in his first singles match of the tournament.

He and best mate Vasek Pospisil went down in a doubles tiebreak, but it was clear the Serb got exactly what he needed from the encounter.

There were concerns he may not have been well received by the public following last year’s vaccine drama, but his reception in Adelaide has so far proven those concerns misplaced.

Dozens of fans have lined up to catch a glimpse of the superstar, lovingly chanting his name and holding up placards, and Djokovic has – as usual – been incredibly accommodating to all sorts of fan requests, selfies and autographs .

Novak Djokovic is a hit with fans in Adelaide and picture after picture has been seen with star-struck fans of all ages

Kids and adults alike hung over the stands of the Memorial Drive Tennis Center to get an autograph from the Serbian star

Djokovic was happy to comply with the mountain of fan requests, proving that fears about how he would be received in Australia, at least in South Australia, were misplaced

As he prepares for the January 16 start date for the Open, those waters will be tested in the city where the deportation drama took place.

Thankfully, there seems to be barely a trace of animosity towards the nine-time champion and affable prankster, who has always been a fan favorite.

If Djokovic manages to justify his overwhelming betting preference and clinch the title, he will equal fellow ‘Big Three’ member Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in history: 22.

He will hit the court on Thursday, where he will face Frenchman Quentin Halys in the round of 16 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in the shadow of the Adelaide Oval.