Serena Williams draws Emma Raducanu in the first round of the upcoming Cincinnati Masters

Serena Williams won’t have it easy in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after she tied defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters, which starts this weekend.

This comes just days after 23-time big winner Williams said she would retire after this year’s US Open, and this week’s warm-up will see her face off against one of the brightest young talents in world tennis.

The schedule has not yet been confirmed, but the first round matchup is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

The winner of that first round then faces either 20th-seeded Victoria Azarenka or 31st-seeded Kaia Kanepi.

Serena Williams was honored by the public after being knocked out of the Canadian Open

Williams found out on Friday that she will meet Briton Emma Raducanu (pictured) in Cincinnati

Williams announced her retirement shortly before the start of the Canadian Open, where she lost in the second round to twelfth-ranked Swiss Belinda Bencic.

While this tournament makes up this blockbuster draw, the tennis world’s eyes will be drawn towards the end of the month when the best in the world head to Queens, New York.

This upcoming US Open will be 23 years since she first won at Flushing Meadows.

Serena won the 1999 edition of the Open at just 17 years old, the first major in what would become a long and storied career.

Williams has only one non-major tournament left in her career and that starts this weekend

The 23-time major champion says she wants to spend more time with her family (pictured)

During that time she won a record 23 major championships, the most of anyone in the open era and the second most in all eras behind Margaret Court.

Her dominance on the Queens courts puts her on par with Chris Evert for most open era titles.

The most recent grand final that Serena reached was the 2019 US Open, where she fell to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Tickets for the opening day of the Open are in high demand, even though no one knows when Serena’s first game will be.

Raducanu is the current US Open champion who shocked the world last September

Toronto fans cheered on Williams after her shocking retirement announcement last week

While Williams will be a crowd favorite, fans may be wary of buying second-round tickets given her recent record.

Serena has only been eliminated from the US Open three times before the quarterfinals.

However, she fell in the first round of her last two major appearances – both at Wimbledon.

Williams surprised the sports world on Tuesday, announcing that she was quitting tennis to focus on her other business interests and grow her family.