Serena Williams CRASHES OUT of the US Open in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic in potential lasymatch

With no legs and no time, Serena Williams’ glittering career ended on the sport’s biggest podium.

In the huge Arthur Ashe Stadium, she saw her last game in the form of Ajla Tomljanovic, who eventually took their US Open third round away 7-5 6-7 6-1.

The record will show Williams lost her last six games, but that would be past three hours and four minutes of an excellent match in which she breathed defiantly to the very end.

She just didn’t want to leave, even when the situation was almost hopeless in the end. In a final game that lasted nearly fifteen minutes, she saved five match points, chasing a string of forehand winners.

“Oh my god, thank you so much, you guys were amazing today,” she said in an interview on the court full of emotion. “I tried, but Ajla played just a little better.”

With tears in her eyes she added, “Thank you Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom. I want to thank everyone who is here, who has stood by my side for so many years, decades. But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything, so I’m very grateful to them.

“These are happy tears, I think. And I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.

“It was a fun ride, it was the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever had in my life. And I’m so thankful for every single person who’s ever said “go Serena” in life. I am so grateful for bringing me here.”

She kept leaving the door ajar, but this is definitely the end. When asked if that was the case, she replied, “I think so, you never know,” before promptly leaving the court.

At first, the atmosphere was a little less feverish than the previous two matches, as if the anticipation had now turned into the next step in a fourteen-day journey.

Tomljanovic walked to general indifference from the crowd and, as is now customary, had to sit and wait while a tribute video about her opponent played before her rousing arrival.

Although a seasoned professional nothing can fully prepare a player for this. However, the Croatian-Australian, 29, will have come in handy by playing last year’s night game at Wimbledon, where Emma Raducanu retired.

She took advantage of a loose Williams opener to break, which stifled the audience’s initial enthusiasm. It was only temporary, as Williams broke back into love and fired them up again.

The American struck with impressive depth against a player who prefers to hit relatively straight across the field, and the decibels soared as the six-time champion took the lead for 5-3.

However, she looked a bit tight as she tried to serve out and that set a new level for Tomljanovic, who quickly had two break points at 5-5 as she skillfully opened the field.

A beautifully timed backhand down the line resulted in a second straight break. The Australian, whose game is uncomplicated, shot his way to three set points and took the third with a forehand that came on the line after a few nervous errors.

Now Williams would have to come back from set-up for the first time in the week to test her aging legs.

Tomljanovic seemed surprised when the American changed her strategy at the start of the set, leaping forward whenever she could and playing with outright aggression to shorten the rallies.

It worked out a treat as she threw the sink at her opponent and batted with abandon to race to a 4-0 lead in what turned out to be an 83-minute second set.

The world’s number 46 then managed to dig in, never more so than in the epic eighth game. It lasted fifteen minutes and had nine twos, with Williams creating four set points. She couldn’t finish it and 5-3 quickly turned 5-4.

His height was undersized and the older player started blowing hard. She reached a final tie-break and advanced to 4-1. Tomljanovic equalized, but then Williams’ forehand intervened and she grabbed the 7-4, with two hours and 12 minutes on the clock.

Would the veteran last? It seemed that way when she broke up at the start of the decider, especially as her service had improved tremendously after an unusually bad start in that department.

However, the years began to set in against the excellent fitness of Tomljanovic, who had already led the way in winning rallies that lasted five shots or more.

