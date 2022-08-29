Serena Williams ‘consulted’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about her decision to retire from tennis

Tennis superstar Serena Williams consulted close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before deciding to retire this year.

Williams told Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes Spotify podcast that she consulted the pair before making her decision earlier this month.

Prince Harry reportedly tried to ‘get some sense’ into the 23-time Grand Slam winner, with Meghan claiming Williams and her husband talked for ‘hours’ about what to do.

While chatting on the podcast, Williams said, “You’ve known about it for a long time, and I’ve talked a lot with Harry about it, too.”

Meghan, 41, replied, “I remember the day you were here at the house. And I thought, ‘What are you just talking about?’ It must have been a solid hour.’

The pair appear to have been consulted because they are “very familiar” with the challenges of “walking away from a role that defined them,” according to Insider.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020 to move with their two children Archie and Lilibet into a lavish mansion in Montecito, California.

Meghan said in the podcast: “We all really know that sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest decision.

The tennis star, who is competing in her latest US Open this week, thanked the pair for their sounding board. She even sent Harry and Meghan a preview of the Vogue article announcing her decision to retire

“It’s the hard decision. And it takes a lot of thinking and advice and a lot of support to just go “uh, uh, uh” and then just make the choice.’

Williams described her decision to retire as even more difficult because her “all life has been one thing.”

Meghan Markle speaks to several celebrities for the Spotify podcast Archetypes

She added: “The worst place to be is on the fence, as you know. So, it’s like, make a decision: whether you’re in or out. And I’ve been on the fence for a while because I love what I do.”

“I wanted you to understand what it meant to have your support and for H’s support—for everything,” Williams said.

“I’ve been doing this all my life. Even before I was born it was what I had to do and what I had to do and what was chosen for me.’

Meghan was also criticized for using the first episode of her new podcast to launch another attack on the royal family.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian were both guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. The pair have remained close to the tennis champion and Meghan regularly supports her boyfriend.

Meghan launched her highly anticipated Spotify podcast last week, talking to a slew of guests on Archetypes – starting with tennis star Serena Williams. She was criticized again after she made a claim about a fire during a royal tour that was turned down by Buckingham Palace

She claimed she was forced to continue with assignments on a tour of South Africa, despite being left in tears when her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom.

The former actress also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Prince Harry, during an extensive discussion.

Her podcast came just before Meghan’s bombshell interview with The Cut, a New York magazine, where she was criticized for “comparing herself.”

Meghan claims she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans were “dancing in the streets” such as when “Mandela was released from prison” when their son Archie was born.

But Americans have branded her latest comments as “sickening” and claim she is “so out of touch” with the real world.

She has also been criticized for “using her title” to “keep destroying the institution” it gave her after the couple decided to step down as working royals.

Meghan’s new bombshell interview even claims that she and Prince Harry “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before they stopped.