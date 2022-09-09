Serena Williams celebrates her retirement from tennis at Edward Enninful’s memoir bash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Serena Williams celebrated her retirement from tennis on Thursday by letting her hair down at the launch party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir.

With more time to socialize and focus on her other business endeavors, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian at the party in New York City.

Donning a stylish LBD for the party, Serena was seen sharing a friendly kiss with her model boyfriend Bella Hadid as she left the bash thrown by Edward to celebrate the publication of his book A Visible Man.

Star-studded: Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s memoir in New York City on Thursday night

Serena showed off her killer physique in a black ruffled mini dress with three-quarter sleeves.

The tennis pro opted for a more casual vibe by adding a pair of sneakers to her ensemble.

She styled her lightened locks long and straight with a part on the right side.

Gal friends: Williams and Hadid shared a sweet moment kissing goodnight

LBD: Serena showed off her amazing physique in a black ruffled 3/4 sleeve mini dress

For the most part, Williams kept her head down and called on her phone while Ohanian turned his attention to get his wife safely to the event.

The entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit, 39, was all about casual-cool in the fashion department in dark blue jeans, a black shirt and matching sneakers.

Ohanian entered the entrance without any real problems, as the cameras flashed and flashed away.

Enninful, a 50-year-old resident of Ghana, has the honor of being British Vogue’s first Black Editor-in-Chief. He has been forcibly promoting his new autobiography for the past week or more, according to… Subway.

Sporty: the tennis pro opted for a more casual atmosphere by adding a pair of sneakers to her ensemble

For the most part, Williams kept her head down and called on her phone while Ohanian turned his attention to get his wife safely to the event

Friendly moment: After spending time at the book promo event for Enninful, British Vogue’s first Black Editor-in-Chief, the tennis legend went in search of model and girlfriend Bella Hadid

After spending some time at the promotion party, Williams, who turned 41 on Sept. 26, reappeared and walked over to Hadid, who was sitting in the back seat of an SUV about to pull away.

The two ladies greeted each other with respective kisses on the cheek.

Hadid was a huge fan of Serena Williams as a world-class athlete and role model over the years, but got emotional and started crying when she lost her last career match at the US Open. in Queens, New York.

The top model was eventually photographed shedding her tears while standing in the stands of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Williams announced in August that she was quitting tennis when she revealed she would “evolve away” from competition after the US Open, which was confirmed after she lost her last match.