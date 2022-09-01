Serena Williams bursts out laughing after being asked what she did in her bathroom break

<!–

It was a night to remember for all in attendance and those who watched at home as 40-year-old Serena Williams gathered the strength to win her second round match at the US Open against world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Williams appeared to turn the clock back, putting in a brilliant performance in the first set, struggling in the second and then coming out of the locker room to dominate the third set with a final score of 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

The trigger was one of Williams’ best performances this season, with the third set in particular drawing attention when Kontaveit faltered and Serena got stronger.

So what was it in the bathroom break in Flushing Meadows that brought Serena to that point?

A reporter asked Serena if she did anything during her trip to the washroom that would allow her to focus on her dominant last set.

Serena Williams continues to write the storybook after a second round win on Wednesday

“Yeah, no, I just got lighter,” Serena said, then chuckled to herself.

She begged those watching, “Use your imagination…but it wasn’t #2 so…” before bursting into more giggles as the rest of the journalist corps burst into laughter.

Whatever Williams did, she seemed more composed and focused during that third set.

The 40-year-old beat second seed Anett Kontaveit from the US Open on Wednesday

After her second-round win, Williams admitted she’s in no rush to stop in New York.

“There’s no rush here,” she said. “I just love this audience. It’s really fantastic. There’s still a little bit left in me, so we’ll see.’

When asked how she beat the world No. 2 after playing very few games this year, Williams replied with a wry smile.

“Well, I’m a pretty good player,” she said with a laugh. ‘This is what I do best. I love a challenge. I like to take on the challenge.

She has a double shift coming up – doubles with Venus Thursday, then the third round on Friday

“So yeah, I haven’t played a lot of games, but I’ve been practicing really well and the last few games it just didn’t come together and I was like, ‘but this is just not me.’

“But the last games here in New York are coming together really well. Maybe I should have traveled with you for the past few weeks,” she told the crowd.

When asked if she surprised herself with her level, she laughed and said, “No. I’m just Serena so…’

Her focus now shifts to two events over the next two days.

First, a reunion with her sister Venus in women’s doubles, where they will face Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova from the Czech Republic tomorrow.

Then on Friday night, Serena will aim for the quarter-finals of the US Open for the fourth time in five years, requiring a third-round win over Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic.