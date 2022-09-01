Serena Williams BEATS world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets to reach US Open third round

Serena Williams invoked the determination of yesteryear to stay alive at the US Open and wind up a frenzied Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Unlocking a level of play from the vaults of history, the 40-year-old American defeated number two seed Anett Kontaveit, roared through everyone who unpacked the sport’s biggest arena.

Tiger Woods was among those who came to pay tribute and all were rewarded with a pulsating 7-6 2-6 6-2 that lasted two hours and 27 minutes.

Poor Kontaveit didn’t know where to look at the end, and next up for treatment is Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic, her third-round opponent.

Williams’ serve supported her in the first and third sets, but it was also striking how well she covered the field, stoked the entire time by raw support. Something big may be stirring.

“I love this audience, it’s fantastic, there’s still a little bit in me,” she said. ‘I like a challenge and take up the challenge. It’s really come together in the last two games. After I lost the second set, I thought I had to do my best.

“I’m super competitive, I just see it as a bonus. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I’ve had an X on my back since 1999.’

Through no fault of her own, Kontaveit is arguably the world’s most anonymous No. 2 in history, with its ranking based on solid year-round showings rather than spectacular Grand Slams.

In a highly questionable move, Williams’ opponent was sent onto the field first, to wait for the American’s delayed arrival while the TV played a montage.

The Estonian was certainly an opponent of a higher caliber than Danka Kovinic, the previous candidate to end Williams’ singles career.

Equipped with a strong serve and base strokes that have picked up speed in recent seasons, she always had the firepower to test the 40-year-old’s movement.

That looked sharper here due to an accumulation of practice sets played by Williams, and it helped her create two breakpoints in Kontaveit’s opening service game.

Saving them settled someone who might have felt like the underdog despite being 603 places higher than the opposition.

After the seventh game, Williams, whose first serve had landed 83 percent of the time, had created five breakpoints, but failed to capture any of them.

But the pressure told, and at 4-4, Kontaveit sent a long backhand on a sixth to put Williams ahead, only for her to play the weakest game of the match and get busted.

Kontaveit winners were greeted with an icy silence, but when she screwed up a drop shot at 3-4 in the tiebreak there was elated pandemonium. Williams capped it off from there, 7-4.

Then there was a turnaround that caused the American service to lose some of its potency and the Estonian country to come back into the field much more. After breaking twice, it looked like Williams had decided to regroup for a decider.

She left the field and came back rejuvenated to grab a 2-0 lead and then reach 40-0 before a double foul resulted in her being pulled back and broken.

The crowd was stunned, but it didn’t take long before they woke up again when Williams, in another twist, broke into a nervous Kontaveit, who seemed to feel the huge current against her.

At 4-2 she was threatened, but she showed remarkable defensive skills to fending off a breakpoint and then move into a win game after a swinging volley that got a cacophonous response.

The match ended with minimal drama and the next episode is Thursday’s doubles.

