Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis

Australia
By Jacky

Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis, saying ‘it’s the hardest thing I could ever imagine’ as she prepares to quit after the US Open and tries for another child at 40

  • Serena Williams has announced that she is retiring from tennis in the near future
  • The 40-year-old still hopes to play at the US Open in New York later this month
  • Williams wants to spend more time with her five-year-old daughter Olympia 

By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:00, 9 August 2022 | Updated: 14:13, 9 August 2022

Serena Williams is retiring from tennis, although not immediately. 

‘It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,’ the legendary tennis has announced in the latest issue of Vogue. ‘I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next’

Williams’s retirement is not immediate. As she revealed in her piece, she is still hopeful she can play at the US Open in New York later this month. 

‘Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year,’ Williams wrote. ‘And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. 

‘But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment,’ she continued. ‘I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.’

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement in Vogue. Pictured right: Her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams, who has hinted that her retirement could be near, made it all official Tuesday

