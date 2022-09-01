Serena Williams admits there’s ‘still a little left’ in her after US Open win over world No. 2

<!–

Serena Williams admitted there is “a little bit left” after her second round win on Wednesday, despite expectations that the Grand Slam could be her last tournament before retiring.

The 40-year-old revealed she planned to retire from tennis earlier in August, sparking speculation that she could take the curtain on her illustrious career with Flushing Meadows, but the star isn’t quite ready to make her last. to bend.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated #2 seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 2-6 6-2 in a three-set thriller on Wednesday night to set up a third-round match against Australian Alja Tomljanovic.

After her second-round win, Williams admitted she’s in no rush to stop in New York.

“There’s no rush here,” she said. “I just love this audience. It’s really fantastic. There’s still a little bit left in me, so we’ll see.’

When asked how she beat the world No. 2 after playing very few games this year, Williams replied with a wry smile.

“Well, I’m a pretty good player,” she said with a laugh. ‘This is what I do best. I love a challenge. I like to take on the challenge.

“So yeah, I haven’t played a lot of games, but I’ve been practicing really well and the last few games it just didn’t come together and I was like, ‘but this is just not me.’

“But the last games here in New York are coming together really well. Maybe I should have traveled with you for the past few weeks,” she told the crowd.

When asked if she surprised herself with her level, she laughed and said, “No. I’m just Serena so…’

Williams admitted losing the second set was a wake-up call, claiming she wanted to give her best because it could have ended her career.

She said: “After I lost the second set, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I better try my best because this could be it’, really I just wanted to keep trying and see what I could do. Just do my best and I’m just really excited to be honest.’

Williams claimed that despite her competitive nature, she enjoyed just playing the Grand Slam without a target on her back.

“I’m super competitive,” she said. “Honestly, I only see it as a bonus. I have nothing to prove. I have absolutely nothing to lose.’

“I’ve never played like this — since ’98, really,” she added. “Literally I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the US Open on age 17.

“It’s super fun and I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that.’

Williams will face court on Thursday along with her sister Venus as they teamed up in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2014.

Serena then faces World No. 46 Tomljanovic on Friday as she tries to keep her New York fairy tale alive.