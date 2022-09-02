Serena and Venus Williams: Fans claim it is ‘end of an era’ after US Open doubles defeat

<!–

Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Serena and Venus Williams after their first-round defeat in doubles at the US Open.

The sisters decided to do it one last time, four years after their last slam appearance together and six years after the most recent of their 14 titles.

But they couldn’t quite muster the greatness of the past when they fell to Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5) 6-4.

After Serena announced last month that she will be moving “away from tennis,” many expected that Flushing Meadows could be her last tournament ever and it’s likely Thursday night was the last time the sisters held court together.

Following their defeat, fans took to social media to express their grief at the “end of an era.”

One claimed the duo had been game changers throughout their careers when they posted, “End of an era for sport if this is Serena and Venus’ last US Open.” They changed the game and revolutionized the sport.”

Another wrote: ‘Sad to see that this might be the last time we see Serena and Venus playing doubles together.’

Some supporters have claimed that they grew up watching the star-power sisters combo and argued that the sport wouldn’t be the same without them.

“I was just a toddler when they first started,” one person said. “I’m almost 30 now. Incredible and iconic team and individuals. Thanks for everything.’

Another posed: ‘It really is the end of an era to see Venus and Serena play their last game together…I grew up watching them play as a kid. I can’t even imagine tennis without them!’

One person insisted the stars put on a good show and claimed that no other couple can take their double record from them.

They said, “Venus and Serena have done well. Their last double. Since they haven’t played together in 4 years, they have. And as they said, no one will beat their double record.’

One fan saw the silver lining in the defeat when they emphasized that Serena will now focus entirely on her singles campaign.

They said, “Maybe a blessing in disguise for Serena who lost her and Venus in doubles. She can just completely prepare for singles.’

Serena defeated world No. 2 Anett Konatveit in the second round on Wednesday to set up a third round match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.

Meanwhile, Venus had already made a quiet exit after losing her singles opening round to world number 49 Alison Van Uytvanck.