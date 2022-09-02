Serena and Venus Williams are given a standing ovation at US Open

<!–

Serena and Venus Williams received a standing ovation as they took to the track on Thursday night at the US Open for their first round doubles match.

The superstar sisters got the primetime slot on Arthur Ashe after revealing last week that they would be playing together via wildcard.

The match has more significance than usual as it could be their last doubles match together as Serena will “evolve” from tennis after the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The sisters have joined forces in the US Open double draw for the first time since 2014, when they faced Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Older sister Venus should arrive well rested after a quiet exit from singles on Tuesday, but Serena may be more fatigued after a sensational win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in singles on Wednesday.

The sisters received a warm welcome from the fans in Arthur Ashe at the US Open

Serena faces a potentially tough run of days ahead, with a third round match against Australian Alja Tomljanovic on Friday night – meaning the further she progresses in both events, the more consecutive days she will play.

Venus and Serena have not played together in Grand Slam doubles events since the 2018 French Open. They haven’t played a double at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

When the sisters made it to the Grand Slam doubles final, they were spot on – 14 out of 14 in the final round, including two Queens wins in 1999 and 2009.

In addition, the sisters have won three Olympic gold medals in doubles at the 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London games.

Serena, 40, announced earlier this month that she is “evolving” from tennis, meaning her home Grand Slam will be her last.

Williams called time on her career, announcing her decision next month Fashionalthough a firm date on when she will go has not been confirmed.

The news came after the American superstar recorded her first win in 430 days, but she said in the article: “It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come.’

Williams doesn’t use the word “retirement.” “I never liked the word,” Williams wrote in the latest issue of Vogue.

‘It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

“Perhaps evolution is the best word to describe what I’m up to,” she continued. “I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

Not only does Serena want to spend more time with her husband, Alexis, and their five-year-old Olympia, but the multiple champion revealed that the couple is trying to have another child in the near future.

“For the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and recently we received information from my doctor who reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready, we can expand our family,” Willems wrote. .

‘As an athlete I absolutely do not want to be pregnant again. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.’