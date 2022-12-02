Serbia’s Vucic to boycott EU summit with Western Balkan leaders

The Serbian president is outraged by the appointment of the minister of Kosovo to ethnic groups.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will boycott a planned summit between the European Union and six Western Balkan countries out of anger at Kosovo’s government.

Vucic announced his decision to skip the meeting on Thursday in an angry interview on pro-government Serbian broadcaster Pink TV.

Vucic was outraged that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti chose a moderate Kosovo Serb politician, rather than a figure closely associated with the Serbian ruling party, to serve as Kosovo’s Minister of Ethnic Groups.

The ministerial post was usually held by a member of the Serbian List Party (SL), which coordinates its policies closely with Vucic’s government in Belgrade.

But Kurti instead tagged Nenad Rasic, a member of the moderate Progressive Democratic Party, which is not controlled by the Belgrade government.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, which once controlled Kosovo and still refuses to recognize its independence.

‘Pitiful anti-Serb attitude’

In the TV interview, Vucic denounced the Kosovo president as “terrorist scum” and claimed the EU would show “a pathetic anti-Serb attitude” at the Balkan summit.

Vucic also claimed that Kurti’s appointment of Rasic “shows they want the Serbs driven out of Kosovo”.

Ethnic Albanians make up the majority of those living in Kosovo, but there are ethnic Serb communities as well as Bosniaks, Turks and Roma in the small Balkan state.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

It remains possible that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic could represent Serbia at the EU summit in Tirana, even after Vucic’s angry decision not to attend.