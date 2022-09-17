Serbian referee ‘is BANNED FOR LIFE after holding a VAR review on a fan’s phone’

The Serbian referee who hilariously used images on a fan’s mobile phone to overturn an offside decision has been banned for life, according to reports.

Stefan Lazovic went viral after pictures surfaced earlier this week of his budget ‘VAR check’ in one of Serbia’s lower leagues.

The match official initially ruled out an offside goal before examining the spectator’s video and finally concluded that the player was indeed onside.

According to the SunSerbian leaders were unimpressed by the decision and have since stripped Lazovic of his duties.

Lazovic’s alleged resignation sparked outrage on social media as fans supported the referee.

Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic responded to an Instagram post supporting Lazovic with an emoji showing two hands raised.

The original commentary written by ftbl.serbia read: ‘Support Stefan Lazovic! Why should only he suffer, why such a severe punishment, why a life suspension from the trial?

‘How is it possible that there is no punishment for the deputy and all other authorities of the responsible FS of that district?

How could the game be played without one assistant referee?! Who is responsible here? Why does Stefan’s spear break?

“Ultimately, the fact that he watched the video and changed the decision just shows that he wanted everything to be HONEST!

‘He tells of the fact that he was not a slave to his vanity, but he admitted and corrected his mistake.

Well, this video went around the world and now millions of people have heard about the ‘there’ football clubs Popovic and Apollon, as well as the village of Vrnjci!

In short, we appeal to the judiciary and the competent authorities – now you CHANGE the decision! Let the VAR system work for you too and cancel the penalty. Correct the ERROR!

‘SUPPORT FOR STEFAN LAZOVIC!’