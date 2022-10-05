Serbian police detain migrant smugglers, find weapons, money

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Serbian special police on Wednesday raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary, where they found 200 migrants, detained people smugglers and seized weapons and money.

The police operation in Srpski Krstur, near the Tisa River that runs along the border with Hungary, comes just two days after Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to stop an increased influx of migrants to their countries and further confine Europe.

Police said in a statement that some of those found in the camp have been transferred to state-run facilities, while some have been brought before prosecutors to face legal proceedings for smuggling people, weapons and drugs and for committing violent acts.

It was not immediately clear how many people will face criminal charges. Police also said they found three pistols, an automatic rifle, knives, machetes and money, while photos showed special police searching the camp and escorting a column of migrants.

“Serbia has not been and will never be an area where criminals and scum come and stay, who smuggle people and make money from their hardships and grief,” Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

At a meeting in Hungary earlier this week, Serbia, Hungary and Austria said they will draft a joint action plan to counter an apparent increase in people fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia. .

It is believed that hundreds, if not thousands, of people are camping in Serbia near the Hungarian border, seeking help from people smugglers to cross and move on to Western Europe. Hungary has erected a double-wire fence along the border to prevent the migrants from entering.

