Serbia calls on IMF and UAE for support as borrowing costs soar

Serbia has turned to the IMF and the United Arab Emirates for help dealing with rising debt burdens, a move that highlights the impact of higher interest rates and the economic downturn in Europe’s emerging markets.

The IMF confirmed to the Financial Times on Tuesday that Belgrade had called for talks on a so-called standby arrangement. Such an arrangement would allow Serbia to rely on IMF support in case Belgrade were unable to sell its bonds to investors.

Authorities hope having the Fund’s guarantees will prevent further increases in the country’s borrowing costs in international markets, which have more than tripled since the turn of the year from less than 2 percent to more than 6 percent.

“If you’re a stable country, you don’t want a standby agreement with the IMF, but maybe it’s better to eat a simple pie now to make sure you don’t refinance more than 6 percent,” said Tamara Basic Vasilyev, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

The news of the IMF request comes after Abu Dhabi offered Serbia a $1 billion loan at 3 percent. “If we entered the financial market, it would cost us at least two and a half times more,” Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vučić said in a statement published Monday, adding that Belgrade faced “resistance from all investors, because they are mainly western financial investors”.

Serbia is one of several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Hungary and Romania, that have seen their borrowing costs rise as a result of sharp increases in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The country’s most liquid euro-denominated bond traded on Tuesday, yielding 6.3 percent, up from 1.8 percent at the end of last year.

While borrowing costs have risen across Europe, riskier borrowers, such as Serbia, have seen interest rates rise much faster. The gap between the returns of Serbia and Germany has widened, from 2.2 percentage points in January to just under 5 percentage points.

Credit rating agencies have warned Belgrade that the government and banking sector are exposed to funding risks due to a high proportion of foreign currency loans. The economic outlook is getting darker. The central bank believes a downturn in the eurozone, Serbia’s largest trading partner, is likely to weigh on growth, while the war in Ukraine has pushed inflation to 13.2 percent in the year to August.

Serbia has also become more politically isolated from the rest of Europe since the start of the Russian invasion after it refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow. The European Parliament in its June report Serbia urged Belgrade to “reassess its economic cooperation with Russia”.

Vučić, who was re-elected to another term as president in April, insists on keeping diplomatic channels to Moscow open, even as Serbia continues to push for possible EU membership.

Abu Dhabi is already a major investor in Serbia, with UAE companies holding a stake in the flag carrier and developing a $3.5 billion mega-project on the Danube in Belgrade.

Discussions with the IMF will continue in the coming weeks.

The IMF and Belgrade will assess the economic and financial situation and determine the magnitude of the country’s overall financing needs, as well as an appropriate policy response, the Fund said.

Serbia agreed with the Fund on a three-year stand-by agreement with a maturity of $1.2 billion in February 2015, but did not make use of it.