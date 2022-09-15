Septuagenarian spike: Number of lawmakers in Congress over age 70 jumped from 8% to 23% in 2 decades

According to a new chart, there will be more members of Congress over 70 in 2022 than in any year before.

According to an analysis by Business Insiderthe number of septuagenarians in the House of Representatives and the Senate has more than doubled in two decades.

In 2002 only 8 percent was above 70, now it is 23 percent.

And while nearly half of the U.S. population is under 40, only 5 percent of Congress fall into the same age bracket.

The shocking data reflects increasingly frustrated young voters who have called for generational shifts in leadership – as leaders themselves serve longer terms and award each other higher positions.

Senators such as Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein have indicated that they have no plans to retire yet, despite being only just 90 years old — an age higher than the average life expectancy of most Americans.

They are just two of 21 members in their 80s.

But the gap has not always been this great. The median age for a Congressional legislator grew by 10 years in 40 decades.

Congress had a median age that fluctuated in the early 1950s from 1960 to 1990, before reaching 60.7 over the next two decades.

The median age has risen again in just two years to 61.5 in 2022.

For the most part, the upper echelons of congressional leadership are even older — with most over the age of 75.

That’s especially true for Democrats, despite their traditionally more youthful voter base.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn are all over 80. Pelosi and Clyburn were both born in 1940, making them 82, while Hoyer is 83 years old.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is close at age 80, while his Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer is on the younger side at age 71.

The top three House Republican leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are over 80 years old

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (left) is 71, while Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (right) is 80

Republican House leaders are all below the median age of Congress — minority leader Kevin McCarthy is 57 and House GOP conference chairman Elise Stefanik is much younger at 38.

The Senate, given its longer six-year term and seniority, is on average older than the House, where members compete for reelection every two years.

A US citizen must be 30 to run for the Senate. According to the Library of Congress, the median age of a senator today is 64.3 years.

House candidates may be slightly younger at age 25. The median age of those serving in the House of Representatives is just six years below that of the Senate.

George Allen, a former governor and senator from Virginia, told Insider that many in the United States Capitol knew — though they wouldn’t say it out loud — that “certain colleagues weren’t up to the task.”

88-year-old Senator Chuck Grassley has been criticized for seeking an eighth term in the Senate

Former Democratic Hill staffer Ira Shapiro wrote in an op-ed: the newspaper oppose 88-year-old Grassley’s bid for an eighth Senate term in which he would reach the age of 95.

In it, Shapiro denounced current and former members of Congress he believed had served their time, such as West Virginia Democrat Robert Byrd — who died in 2010 after five decades in the Senate.

“Robert Byrd, one of the greatest senators, who at the age of 85 was a powerful opponent of the war in Iraq, became a shadow of himself before dying in office at the age of 92,” he wrote.

Strom Thurmond, according to Shapiro, was “a joke and a disgrace” by the time he died while in office.

More recently, Dianne Feinstein chose to run at age 85, winning another term and tarnishing her storied career; her decision to flee is considered a tragic mistake by her friends and admirers,” said his June 2022 op-ed.