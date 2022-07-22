Separatists cut off Google in eastern Ukraine to prevent locals learning the truth about the war

Pro-Kremlin separatists in the Donbas have blocked access to Google, accusing the tech giant of promoting “violence against Russians.”

Rebel leader Denis Pushilin said the search engine was risking the lives of Putin’s troops because of his clear preference for Ukraine.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic announced the decision on Telegram a day after neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic blocked the US site.

Russian soldiers fire a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar today from their position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

He said: “Today, the West and Ukraine are exerting unprecedented pressure on the Republic and are a threat to both its physical and psychological security.

“The purpose of this pressure is to intimidate the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic, to break their spirits.

“We are sure that they will not succeed, because it is impossible to break the Russian spirit, but it is also impossible to remain inactive in such a situation.”

The separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk seceded from Kiev in 2014 and an eight-year war with the Ukrainian army ensued.

Information is strictly controlled by the pro-Russian states.

Pushilin continued: ‘The inhuman propaganda of Ukraine and the West has long crossed all borders. There is a real persecution of Russians, the imposition of lies and misinformation.

Ukrainian military fires a grenade from an M777 Howitzer on a frontline as Russian attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv

At the forefront of information technology in this regard is the Google search engine, which openly, at the behest of its US government trustees, promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians, and especially the people of Donbass.

“It didn’t start yesterday. I think we should no longer accept this situation. We have decided to block Google in the territory of the DPR.

‘This is what they do in any society with criminals: they are isolated from other people. If Google stops pursuing its criminal justice policies and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no impediments to its work.”

Russian forces took full control of Ukraine’s Lugansk region this summer and have said they want to conquer the entire Donetsk region as well.

It is not the first time Putin and his allies have undermined Western internet freedom in an attempt to erase all references to the atrocities perpetrated by their troops in Ukraine.

Locals face damaged school after rocket attack on Donetsk . town of Kramatorsk

On Wednesday, the Russian communications watchdog said it was taking steps to punish the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, for violating Russian law surrounding the barbarian invasion.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said Wikipedia continues to host “prohibited material, including forgeries about the conduct of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” and that search engines would be used to inform users that Wikimedia has violated Russian law.

Deputy Chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the Russian Parliament, Anton Gorelkin, said links to Wikipedia would be accompanied by a disclaimer warning users of legal violations by Wikimedia Foundation.

Roskomnadzor said the measures will remain in place until Wikimedia Foundation is fully compliant with Russian law.

The Wikimedia Foundation appealed a ruling from the Moscow court on June 13 and fined 5 million rubles ($91,000) for refusing to remove what it called disinformation from Russian-language Wikipedia articles about the conflict in Ukraine. , including “The Russian Invasion of Ukraine,” “War Crimes During the Russian Invasion of Ukraine,” and “Bucha Massacre.”

Wikipedia, which claims to provide “the second version of history,” is written and edited by volunteers in over 300 languages.

With much of the Russian independent media shutting down after the invasion of Ukraine, Wikipedia became one of the last available sources of fact-verified information about the war available to Russians.

Russia introduced sweeping new laws for information sharing about the conflict in Ukraine shortly after the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops to be sent to the country on Feb. 24.

The stories of the conflict, the largest conflict in Europe since 1945, are highly controversial. Russia does not call what is going on a “war” or an “invasion”, criminalizing the use of both words and instead presenting it as a “special military operation” to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West say Russia’s framing is a fig leaf aimed at justifying an imperialist war of aggression.