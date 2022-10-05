WhatsNew2Day
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the launch took place on Thursday morning, but did not provide further details on how far the weapon flew.

The launch came two days after North Korea fired a medium-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years in apparent response to US military exercises with South Korea and Japan.

