Sensor can help patients stay on top of their medications

A small, touch-based sensor uses sweat to detect lithium levels in the body. Credit: Jialun Zhu and Shuyu Lin



Lithium can relieve the symptoms of bipolar disorder and depression, if taken in the right amount. Too little won’t work, while too much can cause dangerous side effects. To accurately monitor the amount of this drug in the body, patients must undergo invasive blood tests. But today, scientists report the invention of a tiny sensor that detects lithium levels of sweat on the surface of a fingertip in just 30 seconds, without a clinic visit.

The researchers will present their results today at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Not only does lithium have to be taken in a certain dosage, but patients often have trouble taking it as prescribed and can miss pills. So if the medication doesn’t seem to be working, health care providers need to know how much medication the patient is actually taking. But current monitoring options have significant drawbacks. For example, blood draws produce accurate results, but they are invasive and time-consuming. Pill counters meanwhile do not directly measure the intake of the medication. To address these limitations, the team turned to a different body fluid.

“Although it may not be visible, the human body constantly produces sweat, often only in very small amounts,” said Shuyu Lin, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher who will present the work along with graduate student Jialun Zhu at the meeting. . “Small molecules derived from drugs, including lithium, appear in that sweat. We saw this as an opportunity to develop a new type of sensor that would detect these molecules.”

“With a single touch, our new device can gain clinically useful information at the molecular level about what’s circulating in the body,” said Sam Emaminejad, Ph.D., the project’s principal investigator, at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA). “We already work with a lot of touch-based electronics, such as smartphones and keyboards, so this sensor can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.”

However, designing a sensor to detect lithium presented some technical challenges. Sweat is generally only present in small amounts, but the electrochemical detection necessary to detect charged lithium particles required an aqueous or aqueous environment. To deliver it, the team developed a water-based gel containing glycerol. This extra ingredient kept the gel from drying out and created a controlled environment for the electronic part of the sensor.

To capture the lithium ions after they passed through the gel, the team used an ion-selective electrode. The accumulating ions generate a difference in electrical potential compared to a reference electrode. The researchers used this difference to derive the concentration of lithium in sweat. Together, these components form a small, rectangular sensor that is smaller than the head of a thumbtack and can detect lithium in about 30 seconds. The sensor is still in the preliminary testing phase, but eventually the researchers want to integrate it into a larger, yet-to-be-designed system that provides visual feedback to the healthcare provider or patient.

After characterizing the sensor using an artificial fingertip, the team recruited real people to test it, including one person on a lithium treatment regimen. The researchers recorded this person’s lithium levels before and after taking the medication. They found that these measurements were close to those taken from saliva, which previous research has shown accurately measures lithium levels. In the future, the researchers plan to study the effects of lotion and other skin products on the sensor readings.

This technology also has applications outside of lithium. Emaminejad is developing similar touch-based sensors to monitor alcohol and acetaminophen, a painkiller also known as Tylenol, while also exploring the possibility of detecting other substances. The complete detection systems may include additional features such as fingerprint-protected encryption or, for substances that are susceptible to misuse, a robotic system that releases medication only when the patient has a low level in their bloodstream.

More information:

Touch-based non-invasive lithium monitoring using an organohydrogel-based sensing interface, ACS Fall 2022. Touch-based non-invasive lithium monitoring using an organohydrogel-based sensing interface, ACS Fall 2022. www.acs.org/content/acs/en/mee…tings/fall-2022.html

