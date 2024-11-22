Sensational moment ‘walking wicket’ Virat Kohli drops a sitter as Australia and India both collapse on day one of Perth Test

Seventeen wickets fell on what was an eventful opening day of the first Test match between Australia and India in Perth.

It was quite a sensational day for both bowling attacks, with Australia dismissing India for 150 runs in the first innings, with Josh Hazelwood taking four wickets on the first day.

India’s top order failed to impress as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for no runs.

Virat Kohli also had a tough time in the box, further compounding his woes following India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand.

The tourists lasted until around 3pm before heading out to sample Australia’s best order.

It would be a nightmare start to the series for Australia too, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Test debutant Nathan McSweeney lbw for just 14 runs.

Virat Kohli raised his hands after dropping a catch during the first Test against Australia.

Kohli (center) appeared to make the catch, and his teammates walked away to celebrate.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith followed on successive balls in the sixth over, with Bumrah rejoicing as he ensured he ran riot under the scorching Perth sun.

Amid Australia’s initial collapse, the Baggy Greens were given a lifeline after former captain Kohli dropped a sitter.

Bumrah headed towards Marnus Labuschagne, who errantly clipped the ball towards India’s slips.

The ball flew straight towards Kohli and stopped in the middle of three defenders.

The former captain fell to his right, landed on his knees to catch it and appeared to pick up the ball as it fell to the ground.

His teammates walked away elated at having captured the Queensland batsman’s wicket, but Kohli looked dismayed.

As he fell, the 36-year-old failed to maintain control of the ball.

His companions stopped their celebrations and quickly realized the mistake they had made.

Fans took to social media to mock the former Indian captain for his shocking catch.

But the Indian cricket superstar cut a distraught figure after missing a lead from Marnus Labuschagne.

It came after an eventful day that saw Australia and India’s batting lineups collapse in Perth.

Some fans took to social media to mock the Indian star, who had a day to forget.

“Good job, you scored all those runs in the first inning,” said one, with wry finality.

“It’s time for him to retire from testing,” said another.

“All that buzz around Virat Kohli happens only before the start of a tournament,” wrote one.

“After the start, it’s just a wicket to walk.”

“Time to quit Virat,” said another.

‘How come they still select him?’

Labuschagne would be beaten by Mohamed Siraj by two runs after facing 52 balls.

The Indian bowlers broke through the Australian batting line-up and the hosts finished the day 67-7.

Steve Smith was dismissed for no runs by Jasprit Bumrah, who trapped the Australian Test star at the crease

Bumrah would enjoy a good day at the Optus Stadium taking four wickets for just 17 runs.

Despite that, Australia were left reeling at 67-7 in response to India’s 150 as the grassy, ​​bouncy Perth Stadium pitch wreaked havoc on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar series on Friday.

Captain and fast bowler Bumrah led the Indian attack with 4-17 and fellow fast bowler Siraj took 2-17 on a tough day for batting.

Left-handers Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc will resume on Saturday with 19 and 6 runs respectively as Australia trail India by 83 runs.

Unseasonal rain blanketed the ground in the week leading up to the test, resulting in an abundant layer of grass to complement the traditional bounce of Perth pitches.

Bumrah ended Nathan McSweeney’s debut with a 10-ball catch in the first leg before the wicket. He then returned two overs later to claim opener Usman Khawaja (8) and Steve Smith for nothing in successive balls. Khawaja was caught by Virat Kohli at second slip and then Smith was caught lbw.

Left-hander Travis Head dashed Bumrah’s hopes of getting a hit, but in the 11th over he played the wrong line and was bowled to give debutant fast bowler Harshit Rana his first Test wicket.

Mitchell Marsh fell to a catch from KL Rahul at third slip off Siraj to leave Australia in a similar situation to India in the morning when they won the toss and batted.

As the shadows lengthened, Bumrah returned for his second spell and immediately removed his counterpart Cummins trapped behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Test debutant Nathan McSweeney was also dismissed lbw, despite scoring 10 runs.

Despite their batting collapse, Australia enjoyed a good start on the field, restricting India to a score of just 150 runs in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (pictured, front) and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for no runs.

In the first two sessions, seam bowler Josh Hazlewood broke the back of the Indian batting with 4-29 helped by swing bowlers Starc (2-24), Cummins (2-67) and Marsh (2-12).

Indian had slipped to 73-6 either side of the lunch break before Pant (37) and debutant and top scorer Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) saved face with a 48-run eighth stand.

Scoring runs was not easy on a pitch that offered bounce and lateral movement to Hazlewood and Starc, who claimed 400 Test wickets between them to become the first Australian new-ball pair to achieve that feat.

“It’s a good day to be a fast bowler,” Starc said. “Both teams played well today. There was a lot on the wicket… a bit of swing, lateral movement, good pace and carry.”

Reddy, 21, hit six fours and a six in 59 balls and attacked bowler Nathan Lyon when he hit him twice on the ground and swept him backwards in quick succession. He then stopped Cummin behind the keeper for a six before holding on until mid-wicket, where Khawaja took a running catch in the outfield. Two balls earlier, Khawaja felled Reddy while skiing at Cummins.

Earlier, Reddy in the 10th over survived a catch at the wicket after the Australians failed to give up a catch down the leg side when the television replay showed a spike as the ball brushed Starc’s gloves.

Pant was unusually circumspect in the company of the junior partner and hit sixes and three fours in his 78-ball innings before Cummins caught him off Smith at second slip.

India were reeling at 51-4 at lunch when the decision to bat first sensationally backfired.

Kohi’s batting woes also seem to have carried over into this series after he was dismissed for five runs off 12 balls.

Openers Jashasvi Jaisval (0), Rahul (26), Devdutt Padikkal (0) and star batsman Kohli (5) fell before lunch as India rued their decision to bat.

Opening the batting in the absence of Rohit Sharma, 19-year-old Rahul completed 3,000 Test runs in his 54th Test match.

Starc, in particular, was unplayable in his first five-over spell during which Test debutant Nathan McSweeney trapped left-handed Jaisval in the gully.

Hazlewood, who was rested after a burst of three overs, returned to the attack to replace Starc and in the space of 15 balls he removed Paddikal and Kohli.

Padikkal survived 23 balls as he repeatedly bowled and missed against Starc before Hazlewood caught him behind wicketkeeper Carey.

Two overs later, Kohli, who had arrived at the crease to thunderous applause from a record crowd of 31,302 on the opening day for a Test at Perth Stadium, was caught out by a Hazlewood delivery that bounced disconcertingly and flew off the shoulder of the bat first. slide Khawaja.

Australia and India are a close second in the World Test Championship standings.