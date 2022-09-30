‘Sensational for a few weeks but then disappears’: Greggs compares Bruno Fernandes to Festive Bake

Erling Haaland made comparisons to a sausage roll because he ‘never misses’

Bruno Fernandes has been compared to a Greggs Festive Bake as the bakery compares professional footballers to items on their menu.

The Manchester United star has not been at his best in the past 18 months, leading to Greggs giving the midfielder the unwanted comparison.

Like their famous Festive Bake, Greggs said Bruno “is sensational for a few weeks, then disappears.”

Bruno Fernandes has been compared to the seasonal Festive Bake by Greggs on Twitter

Bruno’s performances have begun to dwindle since his exciting start in Manchester

Bruno got off to a brilliant start in Manchester and was one of the best players in the Premier League during his first year and a half in the red.

The Portuguese’s impressive performances are beginning to dwindle, however, with Fernandes bringing back just one goal and one assist so far this season.

Despite this, the 28-year-old is still more than capable of demonstrating his attacking prowess – as seen when he swept away the winner at Southampton earlier this season.

Like aficionados of the seasonal delicatessen, the United faithful hope Bruno ‘Festive Bake’ Fernandes can start supplying the goods year-round.

One of Bruno’s United teammates was also on the receiving end of Greggs’ hearty comparisons.

Lisandro Martinez was dubbed the Butcher by his adoring Ajax fans, but a move to the Premier League has spawned other meat-related comparisons.

Known for his aggression, Lisandro Martinez has been compared to the Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites

Martinez has quickly become a fan favorite at Old Trafford for his brave defensive displays

Greggs has decided there is a resemblance between the Argentine defender and their Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites.

“A bite-sized, recent favorite with a nice kick,” is how the bakery described their chicken bites in a comparison that seems very apt based on Martinez’s style of play.

Other football stars have also gotten comparisons to Bukayo Saka being compared to a Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt because he is ‘loved by all’.

Erling Haaland was also given the honor of being compared to the famous sausage roll because he is ‘inevitable’. Unsurpassed. Makes you feel bad for the rest [and] never misses.’