Senior Wallabies coach backs Eddie Jones to take on Australia role as ‘he’d be great for the game’

England coach Eddie Jones’ idea of ​​returning to rugby in Australia has support from within the Wallabies’ ranks.

Test strike coach Scott Wisemantel says he would be thrilled if the coach-maestro took on a role with Australia next year at the Rugby World Cup in France when his contract with England expires.

Rugby Australia is believed to have contacted Jones about a potential role after he once again crushed local expectations with a two-a-series defeat this month.

Eddie Jones is under contract with the Rugby Football Union until November 2023

The wily Jones, who thrives on play between coaches, stole all the headlines throughout the series.

Wisemantel said he could see Jones, who grew up in Australia and coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005, as an ambassador for the match leading up to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Jones sent the Wallabies to the final of the 2003 version – the last time the tournament was held domestically.

“I would love to have Eddie back in Australia,” Wisemantel said on Tuesday.

Jones coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005 before returning to club rugby

Under Jones (third from left), the Wallabies lost the 2003 Rugby World Cup final to England

“In what capacity I don’t know, I just think he would be great for the game heading into ’27.

‘Just the way he promotes the game, the way he gets business out of you [media] end and importance.’

Wisemantel worked as an assistant to Jones’s England in the 2019 tournament in Japan and has remained a close friend, catching up with him last weekend.

Dave Rennie’s contract with the Wallabies expires after next year’s World Cup in France

He said they had no future plans and made it clear he didn’t want his former mentor to replace current Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

“I’m biased because I’m a buddy and I’ve worked with him,” Wisemantel said.

“But at the same time — and I want to make this very, very clear so you can’t bend Wisemantel wanting Eddie Jones back — I think Dave Rennie and this coaching staff are exceptional.”