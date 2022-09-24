Senior Tory’s sons ‘arrested after beating a 17-year-old boy unconscious’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The sons of a senior Conservative MP were arrested after allegedly knocking a 17-year-old boy unconscious and leaving the teenager with a fractured skull during an overnight argument.

The couple, who are reportedly in their late teens and twenties, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at a bus stop in south-east London.

The teen’s skull was reportedly fractured in three places after he was allegedly attacked by the couple around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 after an argument in Blackheath.

The alleged victim was treated for a brain haemorrhage at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, where he spent five nights. The high-ranking Conservative MP’s sons deny they did anything wrong.

The couple, who are reportedly in their late teens and twenties, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at a bus stop in south-east London.

Police said they have been released as part of the investigation and the investigation is ongoing.

A source told The sun: ‘The boy was with his girlfriend at a bus stop on their way home from a party when the argument broke out. It started as a verbal argument and then he was knocked unconscious and covered in blood. People saw what condition he was in and called an ambulance.’

Another source added: ‘He was in a terrible condition and his mother had no doubts that he had been beaten up.

“She was told by doctors that his skull was fractured in three places and had a brain haemorrhage.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘Two men, one in their late teens and the other in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of GBH.

“They have been released under investigation. Investigations are underway.’