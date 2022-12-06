Senior royals ‘out-glitz’ Harry and Meghan at dazzling Buckingham Palace reception

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Senior royals ‘outshone’ Harry and Meghan last night when they hosted a dazzling reception at Buckingham Palace.

While the Sussexes attended an awards ceremony in New York, the King, Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales dusted off their finest tiaras for the diplomatic corps’ annual reception at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, 75, looked stunning in an Anna Valentine gown with the Queen’s beloved sapphire and diamond tiara and matching necklace.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales wore a red lace dress by Jenny Packham with the lotus flower tiara she’s worn before.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at the palace tonight for the reception

The Prince and Princess of Wales imagined arriving at Buckingham Palace tonight for the annual diplomatic reception

The Princess of Wales, wearing a red lace dress by Jenny Packham with the lotus flower tiara she has worn before, addresses guests at the palace

She had her orders from the GCVO and the Royal Family pinned to her dress and wore a pair of Queen Elizabeth diamond earrings.

It was the first time the reception, which sees up to 2,000 guests enter the palace, has been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

At the reception, which usually takes place annually, the monarch invites the diplomatic corps to an event in the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace.

The reception celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest diplomatic corps in the world and the King and Queen meet representatives of countries accredited to the Court of St James.

The last reception for the diplomatic corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.