Senior police officers can now earn up to £50,000 to work from home

Senior police investigators are paid nearly £50,000 to work from home – and are entitled to discounts from retailers, including a sex toy company.

The “remote” or “mixed” roles — which include agents investigating unsolved murder and rape cases — include benefits such as reimbursement for the purchase of home office equipment and discounts at retailers including Cineworld, Domino’s and sex toy company Lovehoney.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary advertises a Major and Statutory Crime Review Officer to work part-time on a small team investigating major crime investigations.

The £27,432 to £29,331 per year job includes looking at ‘stranger rape cases, outstanding missing persons, undetected multi-agency murders and domestic murder cases, child and vulnerable adult protection cases’.

The successful candidate will assess cold cases, with the opportunity to work from home. Avon and Somerset offer other key positions with the option to work from home for part of the week, including ‘senior criminal intelligence analysts’ for up to £43,000 a year.

A £47,359 per year post advertised on job site Indeed by British Transport Police (BTP) for a ‘Force Events Lead’ includes compensation for the successful candidate to purchase equipment for mixed and work from home.

It also offers a Blue Light Card discount scheme for savings at high street stores including Lovehoney, Cineworld, Domino’s, Alton Towers, Starbucks and JD Sports.

The London-based position will include leading a unit that oversees ‘public order safety for major events and football’ – and being the ‘central point of contact for intelligence, briefings, governance and quality assurance’. BTP is also advertising a £30,614 a year ‘Digital Forensics Unit Investigator’, investigating probes of seized mobile devices. The job comes with a fee for purchasing home work equipment.

Suffolk Constabulary is advertising a Senior Policy and Commissioning Officer of £42,000 a year in a position that can also be performed from home.

Earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday revealed that half of the top terror investigators at the Metropolitan Police were working from home at all times, with senior officers frustrated at the inability to hold face-to-face meetings.

Avon and Somerset said: “Developments in technology mean that some roles, especially those with minimal interaction with the public, can be performed to the same standard from anywhere.”