Senior FSB commander becomes latest Russian colonel to die in Ukraine

Killed: Lieutenant Colonel Nikolay Gorban, 36, an FSB commander, was killed ‘somewhere in Ukraine’ on Aug.

A senior FSB commander is the last Russian colonel to be assassinated in Ukraine, amid reports that Vladimir Putin has fired six generals for poor performance.

Lieutenant Colonel Nikolay Gorban, 36, led Spetsnaz’s elite forces into battle and was killed “somewhere in Ukraine on Aug. 2,” local media reported.

Meanwhile, British intelligence says Putin has fired six of his generals for shortcomings, which has stalled his invasion and caused his army to suffer astonishing losses.

Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko and Colonel General Aleksandr Zhuravlev, who commanded Russia’s eastern and western military districts respectively, have “most likely” lost their posts, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

Zhuravlev has been replaced by Lieutenant General Vladimir Kochetkov.

General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, known as the ‘Butcher of Syria’ who was appointed commander of the entire invasion of Ukraine in April when the Battle of Donbas started, has also been removed, the Defense Ministry believes.

General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko, who was in charge of the Southern Grouping of Forces, is another who got the loot.

He has been replaced by General Sergei Surovikin, Defense believes.

Fired: General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov (right, with Putin left) sacked as general commander of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine over ‘poor performance’, says Britain

Fired: Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlyov (left) has been fired as commander of the Western Military District and replaced by Lieutenant General Vladimir Kochetkov (right)

“The poor performance of the Russian armed forces during the invasion of Ukraine has been costly to the Russian military leadership, most likely leading to the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities,” it said.

“These layoffs are compounded by at least ten Russian generals who died on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“The cumulative effect on command consistency is likely to contribute to Russian tactical and operational difficulties.”

Ukrainian media say Gorban is the last senior Russian commander to be killed on the battlefield – believed to be the most senior officer the FSB has lost in the war so far.

An official online quote mourning his loss said he “participated in conducting combat activities and special operations, both in Russia and abroad.

“While performing combat missions, he proved himself a brave and determined officer. He was proud of his service with the Russian FSB.’

In another blow to the Kremlin, Colonel Vasily Kleshchenko, an army aviation commander, was also listed as killed.

Fired: Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, former commander of the Eastern Military District, has been fired from post, Britain believes

Fired: General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko (left), former leader of the Southern Grouping of Forces, has been replaced by Colonel General Sergei Surovikin (right)

He was deputy chief of the 344th Combat and Retraining Center for Elite Helicopter Pilots and Snipers.

Before the war, he led the world’s only aerobatic team based on Berkut attack helicopters in Russia’s Tver region.

He was the 98th known colonel or lieutenant colonel to die.

The latest dead show how Putin’s war is bleeding the commanders of his armed forces and security services.

Russia has also seen a dozen generals killed in the war.

Last Week Kremlin Troops Lost Olga ‘Korsa’ Kachura [correct]52, Putin’s first female colonel to die in the war in Ukraine.

She was a colonel in the armed forces of the Russian puppet state of Donetsk People’s Republic, where she commanded a missile artillery division deployed against Ukraine.

Putin posthumously awarded her the Hero of Russia award “for courage and heroism displayed in the performance of military duty.”