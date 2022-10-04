Senior British military commander warns that Russia’s leader may lash out

<!–

Britain should expect Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons as he faces inevitable defeat in Ukraine, a senior British military chief has suggested.

Retired Major General Jonathan Shaw said there is little else the Russian president can do given the failure of his conventional forces.

His shock warning came as Ukrainian advances continued yesterday, particularly near the southern city of Kherson, where Russia’s front line has collapsed, according to sources on both sides of the conflict.

Dozens of towns and villages were liberated within hours of the withdrawal of Russian forces, who were said to be cut off from their supply lines.

Kremlin troops retreated about ten miles, according to pro-Russian military bloggers.

Yesterday, the Royal Navy confirmed that a frigate had been sent to the North Sea to protect gas pipelines.

Nato is also believed to have warned its members that Russia may soon test-fire a nuclear warhead.

Sightings of a ‘nuclear train’ near Moscow have raised concerns. It is said to belong to the secretive 12th Main Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry, which is responsible for nuclear weapons.

The release of images of the train may be a propaganda stunt by the Kremlin.

Armored vehicles, including one with a cannon, were seen aboard the train and were heading north of the Russian capital. Their destination remained unclear last night.

It is one of several developments that suggest the Kremlin is preparing to escalate the conflict.

The Russian president has threatened to use ‘all available means’ to protect areas of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops and annexed by the Kremlin

Putin is preparing to move to a nuclear-proof bunker with his family, according to the General SVR TV channel, an anti-Kremlin Russian broadcaster. In the photo: Ukrainian soldiers drive armored vehicles in a road near Yatskivka

There are also fears that Russia could launch the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered torpedo drone, from a submarine. Tests are expected to be carried out in the Kara Sea – between Siberia and the Arctic.

As Assistant Chief of the British Defense Staff, Major General Shaw was responsible for maintaining the military component of Britain’s nuclear deterrent. He said: ‘Putin has nowhere else to go. So we should expect nuclear weapons.

‘He’s changing the rules of the nuclear age. MAD’s grim defensive logic [mutually assured destruction – the nuclear weapons deterrence theory] must be replaced by offensive blackmail: yield or be nuked. The implications are profound.

‘I just hope the Chinese might pull the rug out from under him as they would also suffer from a nuclear war in Eurasia. For Putin, there is only one way out of his predicament, and that is nuclear power.’

The Russian president has threatened to use ‘all available means’ to protect areas of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops and annexed by the Kremlin.

Putin is preparing to move to a nuclear-proof bunker with his family, according to the General SVR TV channel, an anti-Kremlin Russian broadcaster. He has several bunkers in Siberia and in the Altai Mountains close to China and will make ‘key decisions’ from there, it said.