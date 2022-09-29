Senior Apple exec is fired after TikTok shows him making a joke about fondling ‘big-breasted women’

<!–

A top Apple executive has been fired after a video on TikTok showed him joking about fondling ‘big-breasted women’ for a living.

Apple confirmed Thursday that Tony Blevins, a senior vice president, will be leaving the Silicon Valley office after dozens of reports and complaints from several hundred employees flagged the company for the viral video since it was uploaded on September 5. Bloomberg informed.

In the video, TikToker Daniel Mac, who asks expensive car owners what their occupation is, approaches Blevins as he parks his $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

As he has done dozens of times, Mac asks Blevins what he does for a living, and Blevins replies, “I have rich cars, I play golf, and I fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and big vacations off. “.

Also, if you’re interested, I have an amazing dental plan.

The video was taken on August 18 at a car show Blevins attended in Pebble Beach, California.

The former Apple exec seemed to be referencing the 1981 film Arthur, where the main character describes his career as: “I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have the weekends off and I’m my own boss.” .

Although Mac and his viewers seemed amused by Blevins’ comments, those at Apple took the video seriously, which has more than 141,000 likes.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that members of Apple’s purchasing and operations teams reported the video to Human Resources, and the topic became a popular discussion among employees in recent weeks.

They said CEO Tim Cook or COO Jeff Williams were among those angry about the comments.

Blevins, who has worked at the tech giant for 22 years, confirmed that he was fired over the incident and has apologized for his actions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my misguided attempt at humor,” Blevins told Bloomberg.

Blevins had most recently served as vice president of acquisitions for the tech giant, where Salary.com and Glassdoor estimated his salary at between $273,000 and $377,000.

Among Apple’s 100 vice presidents, Blevins was among the 30 who reported directly to Cook and Williams.