Senegal striker Sadio Mané named African footballer of the year

Sadio Mane was named African Player of the Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated it when they qualified for the World Cup.

Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool teammate and fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy in the vote for the award presented by the Confederation of African Football.

It was the second time that 30-year-old Mané, who competed with German champions Bayern Munich last month, has won the award after receiving it in 2019.

The Confederation of African Football did not award the award in 2020 and 2021. It now recognizes a player’s performance over a season rather than a calendar year.

