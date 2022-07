Opposition MPs, including Déthié Fall of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition, will not be allowed to participate in Sunday’s polls, which could be an important test of the ruling party’s power. Fall was briefly detained in June as part of what he and some analysts see as a troubling sign for democracy in Senegal. FRANCE 24’s Sam Bradpiece, Sarah Sakho and Elimane Ndao report from Dakar.