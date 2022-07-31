Senegal heads to polls for parliamentary elections in test for presidential vote

Senegalese voters will head to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that the opposition hopes will force a coalition with President Macky Sall and curb his third-term ambitions.

Sall, 60, who was elected for seven years in 2012 and re-elected for another five years in 2019, has been accused of breaking the two-term barrier and running again in 2024.

He has remained vague on the subject, but a defeat of his supporters in Sunday’s vote could shatter such plans.

The polling stations open at 0800 GMT and close at 1800 GMT.

The one-round vote will decide the 165 seats of the unicameral parliament – currently controlled by the president’s supporters – for the next five years.

Legislators are elected on a system that combines proportional representation with national lists for 53 legislators, and majority voting in the country’s departments for 97 others.

The diaspora elects the remaining 15 MPs.

This year there are eight coalitions in the running, including Yewwi Askan Wi (meaning “Free the people” in Wolof), the main opposition coalition.

Its key member, Ousmane Sonko, came third in the 2019 presidential election.

But he and other members of the coalition will not be allowed to participate in Sunday’s elections for technical reasons.

Ahead of the poll, Yewwi Askan Wi has joined forces with Wallu Senegal (meaning “Save Senegal” in Wolof), led by former President Abdoulaye Wade.

The two groups have agreed to work together to secure a parliamentary majority and “enforce governmental cohabitation”.

They also want to force Sall to give up hopes of running in 2024.

In local elections in March, opposition in major cities, including the capital Dakar, Ziguinchor in the south and Thies in the west won.

Sonko and other members of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition were barred from participating in Sunday’s elections after authorities threw out the national candidate list for technical reasons in early June.

One of the names was accidentally put down as both a first-choice candidate and an alternate, invalidating the entire list.

That led to violent demonstrations that killed at least three people.

On June 29, the opposition finally voted to run in the elections, easing tensions.

