Send Nudes TV programme shows people their naked avatars to help them decide whether to get surgery

While plastic surgery was once seen as a last resort for people unhappy with their appearance, more than 28,000 procedures now take place in the UK each year.

This month, E4 launched a bizarre new program called Send Nudes Body SOS, aimed at helping people considering surgery make a decision.

In the series, contestants have their naked bodies scanned using virtual reality technology to create avatars with their desired body enlargements, which they can view from all angles.

A panel of 50 strangers then provides feedback on the changes to help participants decide whether to go ahead with the surgery.

Viewers of the TV show have expressed concern that Send Nudes plays on contestants’ insecurities and encourages cosmetic surgery, with one calling it a ‘horrifying concept’.

MailOnline spoke to Francis Mathew, a Senior Production Manager at Crackit Productions, the production company behind the show, to find out about the technology – and why he believes the show doesn’t encourage cosmetic surgery.

This month E4 launched a bizarre new show called Send Nudes, aimed at helping people considering surgery make their decision

In the series, contestants have their naked bodies scanned using virtual reality technology to create avatars with their desired body enlargements, which they can view from all angles

How does the show work? Participants discuss their body concerns and the surgery they are considering 256 cameras are used to scan their naked bodies Software engineers augment the avatars to recreate the operations before motion capture is used Participants see their avatars from all angles A panel of 50 strangers give their opinion on the changes The contestants decide whether or not to have cosmetic surgery

The program is hosted by Vogue Williams, who first talks to the contestants about their body concerns and the surgery they are considering.

For example, in the pilot episode, a contestant named Steven debates whether to opt for surgery to lengthen his penis, while a woman named Steph considers breast reduction surgery.

Crackit Productions teamed up with two companies, FBFX and Fluid Pictures, on the technology behind Send Nudes.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mr Mathew explained: ‘The first stage was to scan all 20 of the show’s contributors, completely naked in the FBFX studio.’

FBFX used 256 cameras to scan participants’ bodies from all angles before using photogrammetry software to create fully textured 3D models.

“These were then sent to Fluid to add detail and create the various surgical options presented to the contributor,” Mr Mathew said.

Once the bodies were ready, they had motion capture applied to give them movement and make them more realistic.

“The CGI hair is made by sculpting hundreds of guide hairs, each carefully brushed, coiffed and teased into place, which in turn defines the overall hairstyle,” added Mr Mathews.

‘Materials are then assigned and fine-tuned that precisely describe how light interacts with melanin (and hair colour!) in the hair to color individual hair strands.

‘Finally, the hair is simulated using physical forces and the avatar’s underlying animation to drive realistic movement.’

Participants are able to view their avatars from all angles to see how they would look with their desired surgery.

While you might think it would be overwhelming to see your naked body from every angle, Mr Mathew said the reaction has been “fantastic”.

“The reaction from the participants who met their own avatars was amazing as they were really blown away by them and how realistic they were,” he explained.

‘Crackit had great feedback as to how much it helped to see what they look like now in full 3D and then to see what they could look like if they went ahead with the procedure they had in mind.’

One thing that surprised many of the participants was the scarring on their augmented avatars.

The program is hosted by Vogue Williams, who first talks to the contestants about their body concerns and the surgery they are considering

Most popular cosmetic surgeries in 2021 Breast augmentation – 4,023 Breast reduction – 2,528 Blepharoplasty – 1,597 Abdominoplasty – 1,488 Rhinoplasty – 1,330 Lip suction – 1,275 Face/neck lift – 901 Fat transfer – 675 Removal of breast implants – 592 Ear correction – 469 Source: BAAPS

“Many were much more surprised by the scars than they expected as all the avatars had the type and level of scarring they would see around a year after surgery,” explained Mr Mathew.

Once participants have seen their avatars, the scans are shown to a panel of 50 strangers who ‘add their honest feedback to the mix’.

Finally, the contestants decide whether to go for the cosmetic surgery in the real world.

According to Mr. Mathew, about 50 percent of the show’s contestants decided to go for surgery based on the panel’s reaction.

Cosmetic surgeons have previously expressed concern about the link between reality TV and surgery.

In 2019, Rajit Grover, chairman of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said: ‘The popularity of TV shows such as Love Island has driven the desire for a toned torso, as has fashion for women’s casual wear.

“The danger of cosmetic surgery becoming too closely associated with reality TV or celebrity endorsement is that it can make surgery seem like a commodity, which should never be the case.

‘An operation is not something that can just be returned to the shop if you are in doubt.’

Several viewers have also expressed concerns about the show’s concept, with some claiming it plays on people’s insecurities and glorifies cosmetic surgery.

On Twitter, one user wrote: ‘Honestly #sendnudesbodysos is such a horrible concept for a show? How can we destroy people’s mental health even more? I know, let’s take things people are really unsure about and let random strangers comment on it.’

In the pilot episode, a contestant named Steven debated whether or not to opt for surgery to lengthen his penis (pictured), while another woman named Steph considered breast reduction surgery

Another added: ‘Hi-tech ‘try before you buy’ for cosmetic surgery. What is the message here? Because from the outside it appears to be the discovery of a whole new low.’

Despite this, Mr Mathew maintains that Send Nudes is not designed to encourage surgery.

“We didn’t want to do a show that encouraged surgery,” he said. “The intention was to leverage technology to help people make a choice about whether to have surgery by seeing and hearing about the possible risks, costs and outcomes.

“The show helps people make an informed decision – with additional advice from medical experts who are specialists in their field and a supportive panel of 50 members of the public.

‘At the end of the day, it’s entirely up to them what they decide to do afterwards, so it’s not encouraging or judging in any way.’

Clemency Green, commissioning editor at Channel 4, added: ‘With so many prejudices and prejudices about plastic surgery, it can be difficult for people to talk openly about the prospect of surgery.

‘Send Nudes is different, we want to challenge these stereotypes and de-stigmatise these discussions, give contributors a safe space to reveal the emotional, often jaw-dropping and very personal reasons for wanting surgery and give them the opportunity to be heard constructively, supportively and surprisingly feedback.’

Next episode of Send Nudes Body SOS broadcast on E4 on Wednesday 21 September at 22:25 BST.