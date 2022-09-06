Senators call for Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe to resign after hiking interest rates for fifth time

There are mounting calls for Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe to step down after raising interest rates for the fifth time, just months after he falsely told the country he wouldn’t pay the cash interest rate until 2024. would increase.

dr. Lowe’s latest 50 basis point jump in the spot rate brings the spot rate to its seven-year high of 2.35 percent, up from the existing six-year high of 1.85 percent.

The RBA has now imposed rate hikes on mortgage holders in May, June, July, August and September and has warned that interest rates will almost certainly rise for the rest of the year.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, Greens Senator Nick McKim bluntly said that Dr. Lowe ‘is completely wrong’.

‘We have to have accountability in the system. And on that basis alone, Dr. Lowe should go,” he told The Today Show on Wednesday morning.

His thoughts were shared by Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, who said many Australians went into debt under the false promise that interest rates would not rise for a while.

“The RBA has failed, there’s no doubt about it, they haven’t been able to focus on their work,” he said.

“Their job was to control inflation and for the last couple of years they’ve been to climate conferences and they’ve focused on diversity and inclusion and not inflation, which is the intention.

“I think the RBA governor should have gone when he promised not to raise interest rates until 2024 and now he has broken that promise five times.

‘There has to be accountability here. I think it would be better for the RBA to get a fresh start, get a new leadership.”

Canavan, a member of the Nationals, and the Greens rarely agree, with host Ally Langdon admitting she was shocked to learn the pair were on the same page.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when Matt Canavan would agree with a Greens senator!” she said.

“We’re making history on the Today Show this morning!”

For many Aussies already feeling the pinch of rising cash interest rates and the rise in fuel prices, they’ve been told more bad news is on the way.

dr. Lowe stated that this would be far from the last rate hike during this monetary policy tightening cycle, with inflation expected to hit a new all-time high in 32 years in 2022 as consumers continue to spend.

Interest rates rise in 2022 BE ABLE TO: 0.25 percentage point increased to 0.35 percent This ended the 0.1 percent spot rate era and marked the first rate hike since November 2010 JUNE: 0.5 percentage point increased to 0.85 percent This was the largest monthly increase since February 2000 and marked the steepest consecutive increases since 1994 JULY: 0.5 percentage point up to 1.35 percent This was the first consecutive 50 basis point increases since the Reserve Bank began publishing a target cash rate in 1990. AUGUST: 0.5 percentage point up to 1.85 percent SEPTEMBER: 0.5 percentage point up to 2.35 percent

“The board expects to raise interest rates further in the coming months, but it is not on a certain path,” he said on Tuesday.

“The magnitude and timing of future rate hikes will be determined by the incoming data and the board’s assessment of the inflation and labor market outlook.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Parliament the latest hike would be “very difficult news for many Australians with mortgages” – with all the major banks forecasting a 50 basis point rate hike for September.

“Again, it’s no surprise to anyone — the bank had announced more increases,” he said.

‘The fact that we knew it was coming doesn’t make it any easier for people. This is difficult.

‘This tightens the screws on the family budget. This will put more pressure on many Australians who are already stretched enough.”

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will now face a $173 jump in their monthly mortgage payments as the central bank faces its worst inflation since 1990 and borrowers face its highest cash interest rate since February 2015. .

The latest increase means this borrower would see their monthly mortgage payments rise $660 since early May.