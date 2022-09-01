Senator Rick Scott slams Mitch McConnell for ‘trash talking’ candidates

Two GOP Senate leaders disagree on the best strategy to take back the upper chamber.

Minority leader Mitch McConnell seemingly opened the door to his party failing to take back the Senate in November due to “qualification of the candidate,” while Rick Scott wants to stop intra-party trash talk.

‘Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here… We have great candidates,” the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee told Politico on Thursday. ‘He wants to do the same as I do: I want to get a majority. And I think it’s important that we all be cheerleaders for our candidates.”

McConnell predicted in August that the House would turn before the Senate and indicated that he was not a fan of some of the Trump-backed candidates who sailed to victory in their primaries.

“I think the House is more likely to overturn than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, the quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome,” the Republican Senate leader in Florence, Kentucky, said during a luncheon of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

‘Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here… We have great candidates,” Rick Scott, chairman of the Senate National Republican Committee, told Politico on Thursday.

sen. Mitch McConnell predicted in August that the House would turn before the Senate and indicated that he was not a fan of some of the Trump-backed candidates who sailed to victory in their primaries

“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we will probably have an extremely tight-knit Senate, either our side slightly up or their side slightly up.” .’

“If you talk nonsense to our candidates… you damage our chances of winning and you damage our candidates’ ability to raise money,” Scott said Thursday. “I know they’re good candidates because I’ve talked to them and they’re working hard.”

Scott took his criticism of those who undermined a united GOP front even further in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner Thursday.

“If you want to talk about the need to raise more money to promote our candidates versus the Democrats’ terrible candidates, I agree. If you want to chat about our candidates to help the Democrats, don’t do it,” said Florida Republican wrote. “Leaders don’t do that. And Republicans have to be leaders who build the team and do everything they can to get the whole team across the finish line.”

“But when you complain and complain that we have ‘bad candidates’, you are ultimately saying that you have contempt for the voters who elected them. Now we are in the middle of the matter. Much of the chattering class in Washington secretly disrespects and secretly abhors (or not so secretly) Republican voters,” Scott added.

And as Trump’s raid has dominated the news cycle for weeks, it has shifted the national discussion away from things like inflation and gas prices. McConnell would reportedly tell people privately that he thinks Republicans are taking advantage of an opportunity to gain control by bringing the former president back into the conversation.

Some worry that Republicans’ chances of flipping the 50-50 Senate as JD Vance struggles to win Democratic Rep. To fend off Tim Ryan in Ohio, Herschel Walker for his political life fights against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, and Mehmet Oz runs after John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, potentially turning that GOP seat the other way.

Some are concerned about Republicans’ chances of flipping the 50-50 Senate as JD Vance struggles to win Democratic Rep. Repel Tim Ryan in Ohio

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly now leads Blake Masters in nearly all public polls, and last month the Senate Republicans primary super PAC canceled their $10 million ad purchase in the Copper State.

However, Scott thinks the heist could strengthen the base.

“A lot of people are upset that a former president, a potential opponent in ’24, is being mugged at his home,” Scott said. ‘It has given a lot of people energy.’

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly now leads Blake Masters in nearly all public polls, and last month the Senate Republicans primary super PAC canceled their $10 million ad purchase in the Copper State.

But Scott shared his optimism that even extended to blue states like Colorado, Washington, adding, “We have good candidates in other states like Connecticut, it just depends on what the environment will be like.”

Parties that control the White House, Senate, and House usually take a beating in midterm elections.

Add to that the historic unpopularity of President Joe Biden, and the Democrats had assumed 2022 would follow that pattern.

But in recent weeks, they’ve racked up a handful of legislative victories as they watch the Republican primaries yield wins for candidates backed by Trump but opposed by other GOP heavy hitters.

In some cases, Trump’s approval was enough to make them exaggerated. But they are generally untested first-time candidates.

In the Pennsylvania Senate Open Race, Dr. Oz lags far behind Democratic candidate John Fetterman, who has discovered his opponent as an easy target for burn injuries on social media.

As a result, the unbiased Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its rating from “toss up” to “lean Democrat.”