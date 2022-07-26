Senator Raphael Warnock uses a new ad to pressure Herschel Walker to commit to a debate.
ATLANTA — A new ad from Georgia’s incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prompts state Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker to debate Mr. Warnock.
“Stop dodging. Commit to debates,” reads an on-screen message in the 30 second TV spotwhich began airing Tuesday in Georgia’s four major media markets, interspersed with Mr. Walker’s recent comments about his openness to debate with Mr. Warnock.
The ad is part of a week-long saga between the two candidates: although Mr. Walker has repeatedly promised to debate with Mr. Warnock, his campaign has not accepted invitations to any of the three matchups scheduled for this fall. Mr. Warnock has pledged to participate in an Oct. 16 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, along with two others in Macon and Savannah later that month; these dates are not final yet.
At a press conference last Wednesday in Athens, Georgia, Mr. Walker told reporters he would be “ready” for the Oct. 16 debate if the two campaigns “negotiate and we get everything right.”
Its spokeswoman, Mallory Blount, later released a statement saying that Mr Walker’s campaign “don’t care about the old ways” and that any debate it eventually agreed to “must have a fair and equitable format and an unbiased moderator.” to have.”
Mr Warnock’s campaign has used Mr Walker’s hesitation to underscore his argument that he is unwilling to serve in the Senate.
“I don’t know if Herschel Walker is afraid of voters to hear what he has to say, or is afraid of voters to hear that he is unprepared to speak on the issues that matter most to the people of Georgia.” said Quentin Fulks, Mr. Warnock’s campaign manager said in a statement. “There is a clear choice in the race for the Senate and we hope Herschel Walker will keep his word and join three debates.”