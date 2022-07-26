Senator Raphael Warnock uses a new ad to pressure Herschel Walker to commit to a debate.

Its spokeswoman, Mallory Blount, later released a statement saying that Mr Walker’s campaign “don’t care about the old ways” and that any debate it eventually agreed to “must have a fair and equitable format and an unbiased moderator.” to have.”

Mr Warnock’s campaign has used Mr Walker’s hesitation to underscore his argument that he is unwilling to serve in the Senate.

“I don’t know if Herschel Walker is afraid of voters to hear what he has to say, or is afraid of voters to hear that he is unprepared to speak on the issues that matter most to the people of Georgia.” said Quentin Fulks, Mr. Warnock’s campaign manager said in a statement. “There is a clear choice in the race for the Senate and we hope Herschel Walker will keep his word and join three debates.”