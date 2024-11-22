Former Senator Kelly Loeffler is emerging as the front-runner for Trump’s Agriculture Secretary pick

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler has emerged as the favorite to become Donald Trump’s next Secretary of Agriculture.

The 53-year-old blonde bombshell did not deny suggestions she was being considered for the top Cabinet job earlier this week.

She announced on the Politically Georgia Podcast that she is a “huge advocate” for rural America.

“I grew up on a farm and am still actively involved in farming,” Loeffler said.

“I am a strong supporter of rural America, and most of my bills passed in Congress have been around rural health care financing and related bills.”

Loeffler served briefly in the Senate from 2020 to 2021 after being appointed by Governor Brian Kemp.

She lost her seat in a controversial runoff election to Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

Loffler currently serves as co-chair of President-elect Trump’s Inaugural Committee with real estate mogul Steve Witkoff.

“The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honor this stunning victory in a celebration of the American people and our nation,” Trump said in a statement announcing her position on the transition team.

“This will be the kickoff for my administration, which will deliver on the bold promises of Make America Great Again,” he added of his next term, which begins January 20, 2025.

“Together we will celebrate this moment, steeped in history and tradition, and then get to work to realize the most incredible future for our people, restoring the power, success and sanity of the Oval Office.”

She was reportedly at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday afternoon.

A noted MAGA ally, Loeffler joined the president-elect on the campaign trail as he criss-crossed the country.

Her billionaire husband Jeffrey Sprecher is chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. He is also the CEO and founder of Intercontinental Exchange.

Rumors of her nomination come the day after Trump appointed former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, 59, as his top law enforcement official.

Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration earlier in the day when it became clear that an ongoing scandal left him without the votes to be confirmed to the Senate.

“Pam served as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she took tough action against violent criminals and made the streets safe for Florida families,” Trump wrote on Truth Social when he made the announcement.

“Subsequently, as Florida’s first female attorney general, she worked to stop the deadly drug trade and reduce the tragedy of fentanyl overdose deaths that have devastated many families across our country.”

Trump has made it clear that he wants a disruptor in his role, someone who will overhaul the Justice Department and help push his agenda from day one.

That should have been Gaetz, a combative congressman from Florida. But he withdrew after eight turbulent days in the spotlight.

He had been investigated by the Justice Department, which left him with a shocking choice to lead it. And a drip, drip, drip of headlines about a sex scandal showed no signs of letting up.

“While momentum has been strong, it is clear that my nomination unfairly became a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition,” he said in announcing his withdrawal, a day after meeting with senators in a attempt to win them over. .