Senator Jacinta Price slams end of Centrelink cashless welfare card: ‘They’re gonna destroy lives’

Coalition senator Jacinta Price has criticized Labor and ‘left-wing do-gooders’ for stopping the cashless welfare card used in many indigenous communities since 2016.

“They know that removing this will have devastating effects … that’s what they’re going to do, they’re going to destroy lives,” she said Tuesday.

The card prevented up to 80 percent of the welfare money from being spent on things like alcohol and gambling – it was instead used for food and paying bills.

But from Tuesday, people must register for the scheme, rather than being automatically registered.

‘It’s a shame,’ said Ms Price, who is Aboriginal. ‘Anything just ripping it out from under vulnerable individuals is not good enough without at least some sort of proper transition in place.’

Senator Jacinta Price (pictured) has criticized Labor and ‘left-wing do-gooders’ over the end of the cashless welfare card used in many Indigenous communities since 2016

The outspoken senator, who was elected in the Northern Territory at the federal election in May, told 2GB radio’s Ben Fordham, she blamed the left in politics.

“Labor and the Greens are fighting to have respect for indigenous culture,” the Liberal Party senator said.

“What they don’t understand (is) for those who actually live under the pressure of traditional Aboriginal culture in places like the Northern Territory … is that your family has access to everything you own.”

Ms Price said remote indigenous communities operate under ‘a demand sharing economy’.

‘So anything your dependent family member wants from you, you are expected to give it … it is considered very rude and inappropriate to say no to your family.’

She said the cashless welfare card has allowed people in these communities to say no to family members who pressure them to hand over their welfare payments.

‘There are going to be a lot of vulnerable people out there who are now open to having their money taken from them (by) gamblers, drug addicts and those who have alcohol addiction in their families.’

Fordham mentioned that Ms Price also opposes an Indigenous vote for Parliament, and she responded that Labor ‘certainly doesn’t recognize the voices that actually instigated the (cashless Centrelink) card in the first place’.

Senator Jacinta Price said the government wanted to uphold “the human rights of perpetrators to be able to spend their money as they see fit, over the rights of children to be fed”. Pictured are Indigenous children in the Northern Territory

‘It was a grassroots initiative by local community members (having said that), we need a tool that will protect us, that will protect the vulnerable.

‘(Labour and the Greens) have completely and utterly ignored those voices because there are … left-wing do-gooders who think they know what’s best for Aboriginal people.’

Ms Price said the Government wanted to uphold “the human rights of perpetrators to be able to spend their money as they see fit over the rights of children to be fed”.

She agreed with Fordham that it will be mostly women who will be affected by the end of the mandatory cashless welfare card.

“It won’t take long, it will be immediate and then Labor will have to fight to find a way around this.

The picture shows an example of a cashless welfare card, also known as an Indue card after the company that runs the scheme

“That’s what Labor is doing. They are just scrapping things because they were developed by the previous coalition government.’

Ms Price was also asked how she found out about becoming a new senator.

“It amazes me the level of ignorance of the people who actually run this country,” she said.

‘So I’m really glad I’m there.’