WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville claimed that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people who commit the crime owe it.”

Alabama’s first-term Republican spoke with former President Donald Trump, a political ally, at a meeting on Saturday night in Nevada. His comments were part of wider criticism in the last weeks before the… November 8 electionswhen control of Congress is at stake, about how? Democrats have reacted to rising crime rates. But Tuberville’s comments about reparations played on racist stereotypes about black people committing crimes.

“They are not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of the Democrats. “They are pro-criminal. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you have. They want to check what you have. They want compensation because they think the people who commit the crime owe it.”

He ended his performance with a blasphemy as the crowd cheered.

Tuberville falsely suggests that Democrats promote crime and that only blacks are the perpetrators. In reality, crime has decreased in the past year and most crimes are committed by whitesaccording to FBI data.

The Democratic Party has not taken a position on reparations for black Americans to compensate for years of unpaid slave labor by their ancestors, although some leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden, establishment of a national commission to study the matter.

Some Republicans struggled to defend Tuberville’s comments on Sunday.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he “wouldn’t say it the same way,” describing the comments as rude.

“That’s not the way I present things,” Bacon said on “Meet the Press” on NBC. “But I have to be honest that we have a crime problem in our country.”

There was no immediate response from Tuberville’s office to a request for comment Sunday.

Republicans have tried to end this election year with an emphasis on crime, using rhetoric that is sometimes alarming or questionable, akin to Trump’s Argument at a Late Stage t during the 2020 campaign that Democracy-led cities had spiraled out of control.

FBI data released last week showed that violent and property crime generally remained consistent between 2020 and 2021, with a slight decrease in the total violent crime rate and a 4.3% increase in homicide rates. That’s an improvement from 2020, when the homicide rate in the US increased by 29%.

The report provides an incomplete picture, in part because it does not include some of the country’s largest police forces.

More broadly, violent crime and homicide rates have increased in the US since the pandemic, in some places after reaching historic lows. Nonviolent crime fell during the pandemic, but the homicide rate grew nearly 30% in 2020, in both urban and rural areas, according to an analysis of crime data by The Brennan Center for Justice. The number of attacks increased by 10%, the analysis showed.

The rise defies a simple explanation. Experts have pointed to a number of possible causes, from concerns about the economy and historically high inflation rates to intense stress during the pandemic that killed more than 1 million people in the United States.

PART: