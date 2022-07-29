Senator David Pocock’s bid to have an AUSLAN interpreter for first speech BLOCKED by major parties 

Disabled advocates have criticized the federal government and the opposition for not allowing a newly elected senator to have an Auslan interpreter by his side during his maiden speech.

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock made the landmark request to the chamber after being asked by community members to consider having his speech translated live for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Senate conventions require government, opposition and crossbench approval to have a “stranger in the house,” which Senator Pocock asked to ensure an interpreter could stand next to him and be featured on the broadcast.

Obviously the Greens agreed to have an Auslan interpreter on the floor of the room, but the government and opposition declined the request, worrying about the precedent it would set.

In a statement, Deaf Australia said it was deeply concerned about the government and opposition’s lack of foresight and attention to accessibility.

The major parties have proven that inclusion and accessibility “is never a certainty in political settings,” the statement said.

With one in six Australians with hearing loss, Senator Pocock said it was important for everyone to be more inclusive.

“People want a better, more collaborative parliament and that’s what I want to help achieve,” he said in a statement on Friday.

‘For me that means making our parliament more inclusive. I don’t want some people in our community to feel left out or separated.”

Auslan translation was a regular part of public communication during the pandemic, with interpreters standing alongside state, territory and federal leaders during updates.

While he appreciates the tradition and convention of the upper house, Senator Pocock said there was a strong case for updating the practice and better reflect community values.

“I am disappointed that the major parties have not supported my request for an Auslan translator to sit next to me on the Senate floor for my maiden speech,” he said.

“This would not only have provided a practical solution, but also sent a strong signal of inclusion.”

The senator said he would work with the Department of Parliamentary Services and the Senate to ensure his maiden speech is accessible to anyone watching from a distance or in the public gallery.