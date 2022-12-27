Senate vows to investigate Southwest for ‘failing’ when airline cancels 10,000 flights

Members of the Senate Commerce Committee vow to investigate Southwest Airlines as flight cancellations top 10,000 during the holiday week.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation promised that her committee would investigate the causes of the flight delays and cancellations.

“The problems at Southwest Airlines in recent days go beyond the weather. The committee will investigate the causes of these outages and their impact on consumers,” he said in a statement. “Many airlines do not adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule.’

In November, Cantwell, along with Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal, filed a comment with the Department of Transportation (DOT) urging a new rule that would ensure consumers receive fair compensation when flights are canceled or seriously delayed due to to a problem with the airline, which includes secondary food and lodging expenses.

Markey and Blumenthal released their own statement blaming the chaos on “internal failures” at Southwest.

“Southwest Airlines is failing its customers during the biggest travel week of the year,” the couple said. “Instead of spending a holiday celebrating with family and friends, passengers are sleeping in airports or desperately trying to reach customer service agents.”

‘For those travelers whose vacations have been ruined, there’s no real way to make this right. But the company can start by fairly compensating passengers whose flights were cancelled,” they continued.

‘Southwest plans to issue a $428 million dividend next year – the company can afford to do right by customers.

“Southwest cannot help but compensate passengers by claiming that these flight cancellations were caused by the recent winter storms.

Stranded passengers say they are not being compensated for canceled flights, only offered credit

Travelers wait for their bags at Delta baggage claim on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City

Airport staff and a person walk around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Tuesday.

Airport staff look around a pile of lost bags near the baggage carousel at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

“As Southwest executives have acknowledged, yesterday’s mass cancellations were due in large part to the failure of their own internal systems. As such, those cancellations should be classified as “controllable” and Southwest should compensate passengers accordingly.

Desperate passengers were forced to sleep in terminals surrounded by growing piles of lost baggage after being stranded at airports when the airline canceled more than 80 percent of its flight schedule, prompting President Biden to intervene.

‘Thousands of flights across the country have been canceled over the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Department said it would “examine whether the cancellations were controllable” and whether Southwest is reimbursing or accommodating customers in accordance with its customer service plan. Second. Pete Buttigieg said he would have “more to say” later Tuesday.

Southwest has barred passengers from rebooking the wrong flights after announcing it will only operate 1,500 trips a day through Friday, leaving many separated from loved ones over the holiday season.

The airline has already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday leaving tens of thousands of people in the lurch as the new year approaches.

Currently, the Texas-based airline does not allow passengers to book or rebook flights, forcing travelers to buy very high-priced last-minute tickets on other airlines.

Southwest has created a portal for customers to request a refund after irate customers took to Twitter to complain about long lines at the airport and being disconnected over the phone.

But some still say that they are only being offered credit, rather than money back.

Of the nearly 3,000 flights canceled today, Southwest made up 2,566 of them, canceling 60 percent more flights than the next major carriers, United and JetBlue, which only canceled 2 percent of their flights today. American Airlines has canceled zero percent today.

Many families wait for a miracle while others try to get on other airlines.

The backlog of luggage is also excruciating, with hundreds of bags waiting to be picked up.

Many passengers are forced to stay at airports as many hotels are full and rental cars are not available.

One passenger said he had to rebook a first-class ticket on a different airline to get home and his luggage is still tied up with Southwest, including his medications.

Gray DeLisle wrote on Twitter: ‘Stop blaming WEATHER! I had to buy a first class ticket on another airline, but it DEPARTED ON TIME!

You have our luggage with medication inside! I can’t get through to the phone! On hold for hours since Christmas Eve only to be pulled offline. Dad missed Christmas!

The photos revealed the chaotic and overcrowded baggage claim carousels passengers have to deal with due to cancellations.

Hundreds of bags are missing at Chicago’s LaGuardia Airport and Midway Airport, and Southwest allegedly failed to designate someone to help customers sort through the mountains of luggage.

Desperate passengers have been forced to sleep in terminals surrounded by growing piles of baggage after being stranded at airports when the airline canceled more than 70 percent of its flight schedule, prompting President Biden to intervene.

Baggage at LaGuardia airport was neatly lined up as many bags waited for customers to pick them up Tuesday after a spate of cancellations.

Union representatives claimed that flight attendants and other crew members are stuck in different states in the US after a series of cancellations.

The airline does not have their precise locations as the stranded workers took matters into their own hands and booked their own accommodations when the company was unable to help in a timely manner.

“We have crews stuck and the schedule doesn’t know where they are,” said Casey Murray, an airline union representative.

CEO Bob Jordan confirmed that the company’s programming platforms are not advanced enough for the current crisis.

Jordan told employees earlier this week that it could take days for the airline to resume normal operations.

“The winter storm was unprecedented across our entire network,” Jordan said in a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal. “And we have the consequences of that, we’re just trying to get the network back on track.”

In a statement, the airline cited “consecutive days of extreme winter weather” as the culprit.

“The challenges are affecting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” the statement said.