Senate ‘Vote-a-Rama’ Lasts Through the Night With Democrats’ Agenda at Stake

WASHINGTON — A hazy Senator Joe Manchin III, the West Virginia Democrat who brokered the climate, health and tax deal that was on a slide to passage within hours, sat silently at his desk in the Senate Chamber around midnight on Saturday, staring blankly to the middle distance while munching on M&Ms.

A triumph was near at hand on a substantial piece of the Democrats’ domestic agenda – but first Mr. Manchin and his colleagues would have to endure an entire night fueled by junk food and caffeine, perhaps some booze and plenty of politically charged speeches, while they debated and voted on a quick series of non-binding amendments.

The vote-a-rama (yes, that’s what it’s called), a well-known but reviled ritual for the 80-somethings and elders who make up the Senate, started late Saturday night and lasted until Sunday morning. It was one last chance for Republicans to try to derail Democrats’ highest legislative priority — or at least provoke political attacks against them on their way through — and a test of Democratic determination to push their delicate compromise. to keep.