Senate Republicans kill Democrats’ bid to cap insulin price at $35 during reconciliation vote-a-rama

Senate Republicans successfully forced Democrats to cut a provision in their $740 billion climate and health care package that would have brought the price of insulin to just $35 for all Americans.

Senators voted in the US Capitol from Saturday night to Sunday morning on dozens of amendments to the Democrats’ spending bill, in a lengthy process known as a vote-a-rama.

Democrats had left the insulin cap in the bill, despite the Senate MP’s ruling that it violates the rules of the budget-alignment process by which the legislation is passed.

Republicans put forward a point of order on Sunday and forced a floor-wide vote on whether or not to overrule the MP.

The measure ultimately fell three votes below the required threshold of 60 votes. Forty-three lawmakers voted to lower the price cap.

“3 GOP votes are enough to limit insulin to $35,” Progressive Rep. Ruben Gallego on Twitter and regretted the defeat.

“The sad thing is that the GOP could have voted yes to this amendment and voted no to the whole bill and people would have affordable insulin. But let’s face it, they just wanted to be assholes.”

But the debate still continues over the total bill, which is expected to be passed along party lines later on Sunday.

“Republicans just blocked us from capping the price of insulin for all Americans to $35 a month,” Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve already seen far too many people risk their lives and health by rationing insulin they can’t afford. It is unscrupulous that we allow this tragedy to continue.’

To get through the marathon vote, lawmakers also bought sweet and salty snacks for their aides, and 88-year-old Republican Senator Chuck Grassley took 10-minute naps to get through the night, according to CNN.

The outlet reported that Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, a year older than Grassley, walked to and from her office between votes. Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy, there after hip surgery, is reportedly present in his wheelchair.

Democrat Senator Chris Coons told CNN on Sunday morning that he was on his fourth cup of coffee and did not expect a final vote until noon.

Hoping to secure a big win for President Joe Biden ahead of the November midterm elections, Democrats have reached an agreement on a financial package that can be approved through the budget process known as reconciliation.

That means it can be passed by a simple majority vote by the party in power, rather than the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most other legislation — but it can only be passed after a unlimited number of amendments have been tabled.

On Saturday night, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to continue the debate on the bill. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the casting vote.

That’s despite Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Saturday criticizing the legislation, calling it the “so-called Inflation Reduction Act.”

But as of Sunday morning, the bill has survived an onslaught of Republican amendments, including those on the southwestern border and the IRS.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Now Leads Democrats Through Hour-long Vote-a-rama Process After Finally Reaching Deal on Budget Bill

Meanwhile, Republicans have tried to undermine the likely passage with a series of amendments on the border, crime and the IRS

The GOP hopes to pin vulnerable Democrats in awkward positions by letting them vote on proposals on hot-button issues.

“Sometimes you don’t get a vote on some of these things, so it’s good to get them out,” Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville told The Hill.

One of Sanders’ own amendments that would have ensured that the cost of drugs for Medicare programs would not exceed that of the Veterans Affairs’ Department was defeated 99 to 1.

The self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist offered other amendments to expand Medicare and cut prescription costs, something he said the bill doesn’t go far enough, but they were similarly voted down by a majority of his colleagues.

Sanders was also the only one to vote for his measure to raise the corporate tax rate to pay a comprehensive child tax credit — 97 senators voted against.

Senator Michael Bennet, another Democrat, told CNN Sunday morning that Sanders’ amendment was “not helpful.”

“I don’t want to embarrass anyone,” Sanders apparently told reporters about his entire string of proposals. “Are they frustrated that we have to expand and renew the child credit?”

Democrats hope to get a win for President Joe Biden’s agenda ahead of November’s midterm elections

He added: “Every amendment I have tabled today has broad support.”

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse explained that his party’s goal was to ensure the integrity of the original bill, which came after months of strenuous negotiations — meaning lawmakers would likely vote down provisions they would normally agree to.

This one is so delicately balanced that ANY change, even a ‘good’ one, threatens to upset the balance – so look out for lots of ‘no’ votes on things we would normally like. Don’t be surprised,” Whitehouse wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker told The Hill he ran a grocery store to make sure the people’s needs were met during the marathon session.

“I went to Trader Joes and bought a few hundred dollars worth of snacks for all the floor staff, for fellow senators and other people who work late tonight,” he said, adding that in addition to fruit, he also bought “a lot of things with chocolate.” and nuts.

Republican Senator John Kennedy was reportedly seen eating a Slim Jim, and his fellow GOPer Mike Lee told the outlet he relies on beef jerky and “a lot of Red Bull.”

The package includes approximately $740 billion in new revenue proposals and $433 billion in new spending.

It includes more funding for IRS enforcement, a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, and allows Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs.

The package also marks $369 billion for energy security and climate change and $64 billion for extending health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

$300 billion remains to reduce the deficit.