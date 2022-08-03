Senate Passes Bill to Expand Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to create a new rights program to treat veterans who may have been exposed to toxins from burning waste pits at U.S. military bases, and sent President Biden legislation that would care would expand to an estimated 3.5 million people.

The bill was passed by a unilateral bipartisan vote, 86 to 11, just days after Republicans withdrew their support in a dispute over how to pay for benefits, jeopardized legislation and sparked days of angry protests from veterans who turned their backs. gathered outside the Capitol to demand action.

The measure would be the largest extension of benefits to veterans since the Agent Orange Act of 1991, which improved access to care for Vietnam War veterans exposed to the toxic herbicide that endangered generations of Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians.